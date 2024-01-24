Japan vs Indonesia LIVE! Asian Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today
Japan know their place in the knockout stages is at risk today as they take on Indonesia in their final group game. A shock loss to Iraq last week leaves the Samurai Blue needing a victory to be sure of remaining in the competition and avoid a humiliating early exit.
Not since 1998 have Japan lost back-to-back games at the Asian Cup, which was also the last time their failed to reach the knockout stages. Meanwhile, Indonesia are in contention to qualify from a group for the first time and, interestingly, coach Shin Tae-yong has never lost to Japan.
So, it's all still to play for in Doha. Will Japan be able to make amends for their defeat last time out or can Indonesia pile on the misery in another shock result? Liverpool's Wataru Endo should start but Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma remains sidelined. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.
Japan XI: Mitoma still sidelined
Indonesia XI: Decisions in defence
GOAL
11:37 , Dom Smith
Stunning penalty from Ueda, who fires into the top-right corner after Amat is booked for his challenge in the box. 1-0 Japan. What a start for them.
PENALTY
11:35 , Dom Smith
Nightmare for Indonesia.
After a long intervention by VAR, the decision is penalty for Amat's tug on Ueda!
KICK OFF
11:31 , Dom Smith
Underway then, in this must-win game for both sides!
11:15 , Dom Smith
Japan wins: 8
Draws: 2
Indonesia wins: 5
11:03 , Alex Young
So, a win for either team today will see them secure a place in the knockout stage. Could Indonesia do the unthinkable and potentially knock out the tournament favourites?
10:49 , Alex Young
The atmosphere is building.
10:42 , Alex Young
Japan XI: Suzuki, Maikuma, Tomiyasu, Machida, Y.Nakayama, Endo, Hatate, Kubo, K.Nakamura, Ueda
Indonesia XI: Ernando, Ridho, Amat, Hubner, Walsh, Ivar, Marselino, Arhan, Yajob, Struick, Egy
10:36 , Alex Young
...and here's Indonesia!
Coach Shin Tae-yong melakukan satu perubahan pada pertandingan melawan Jepang hari ini.
Coach Shin Tae-yong melakukan satu perubahan pada pertandingan melawan Jepang hari ini.

Ridho menggantikan posisi Asnawi di posisi sebelas pertama.#KitaGaruda #BersamaGaruda #GarudaMendunia #GarudaDiPialaAsia #AsianCup2023
January 24, 2024
10:30 , Alex Young
Here's how Japan look!
🔹𝗦𝗔𝗠𝗨𝗥𝗔𝗜 𝗕𝗟𝗨𝗘🔹
📝𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘-𝗨𝗣📝
23 #鈴木彩艶(GK)
6 #遠藤航(C)
9 #上田綺世
10 #堂安律
13 #中村敬斗
15 #町田浩樹
16 #毎熊晟矢
17 #旗手怜央
19 #中山雄太
20 #久保建英
22 #冨安健洋
𝐒𝐔𝐁🔄
1 #前川黛也(GK)
2 #菅原由勢
3 #谷口彰悟
5 #守田英正
8 #南野拓実
11 #細谷真大
14… pic.twitter.com/cB41PZ5LR0
January 24, 2024
Tomiyasu aware of defensive fralities
10:17 , Alex Young
Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu says his team's main objective is to keep a clean sheet after conceding two goals in both matches against Vietnam and Iraq, adding that the seniors had to step up and lead.
"We have to learn form mistakes against Iraq," the Arsenal full-back said.
"After the Vietnam match I had the opportunity to give my voice and opinions. It was a positive thing for the team and I take it as a sign that the coach relies on the team. Our captain (Wataru) Endo or even myself have to be leaders on the pitch."
10:13 , Alex Young
Team news is imminent.
Japan looking to get back on track
10:03 , Alex Young
Japan are looking to get their Asian Cup campaign back on track today with both teams on three points each, behind group toppers Iraq who have qualified for the last 16 with six points.
Moriyasu accepted responsibility for the loss against Iraq and said he had sought the opinions of his players and staff to prepare for their final group game.
"I try to listen to my players and staff's opinions as much as possible. I'm not a top-down style manager, I'm open to everyone. I try to synchronise with their thoughts as well," he said.
"But when we make decisions as a team I know I'm the decision maker. But it's not a difficult task for me after listening to their opinions."
Score prediction
09:48 , Alex Young
Japan were stunned by Iraq last time out, and surely will not let that happen again.
Samurai Blue will be determined to make amends, and are capable of putting Vietnam to the sword this morning, but anything less than a fast start could see them wobble.
Japan to win, 2-0.
Indonesia team news
09:31 , Alex Young
Indonesia are sweating over the fitness of Rizky Ridho, who missed the 1-0 win over Vietnam after suffering a knock against Iraq. Wolves youngster Justin Hubner or Sandy Walsh should start in his place.
Jordi Amat is another doubt in defence, with Wahyu Prasetyo or Egy Maulana primed to jump in.
Captain Asnawi Mangkualam shook off an injury to score from the penalty spot last week, and will continue in the middle again. Witan Sulaeman is the danger man out wide with nine goals from 40 caps at the age of just 22.
Japan team news
09:20 , Alex Young
Japan are expected to still be without star man Karou Mitoma, who is yet to feature at the tournament due to injury.
In his absence, former Liverpool man Takumi Minamino should start on the wing and Takefusa Kubo will support striker Ayase Ueda in the No10 role.
Wataru Endo has two goal involvements in as many games at the tournament and will start again today.
How to watch Japan vs Indonesia
09:08 , Alex Young
TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the whole tournament will be broadcast by TrillerTV, formerly FITE. Coverage starts at 11.20am GMT ahead of an 11.30am kick-off.
You can watch online via their website or app. The app can be cast from your phone to a compatible TV or with a compatible Smart TV through the Triller app.
The subscription channel costs £7.99 per month or £69.99 for a year. Both options come with a seven-day free trial.
08:59 , Alex Young
Good morning and welcome to the Evening Standard's LIVE coverage of the Asian Cup clash between Japan and Indonesia.
It's must-win for Japan, the pre-tournament favourites, after last week's shock loss to Iraq in their second group game. Indonesia, meanwhile, have the chance to reach the last-16 for the first time in their history.
Can Indonesia pile on the misery? We get underway in Doha at 11.30am GMT. Stick with us.