January sales 2021: The best tech deals on Nintendo Switch Lites, TVs, Apple Airpods and more

As Christmas and Boxing Day are done for another year, there are still the January sales to enjoy, with plenty of deals to be had.

While some of us might spend January quietly recovering from the excesses of Christmas, for many the first few weeks of the year are a great chance to bag a really good deal. And, after a year of lockdowns and cancelled meet-ups, some retail therapy might be just what’s needed.

One area where you’ll usually see big price reductions is on tech. Retailers including Amazon, John Lewis, and Currys PC World start cutting prices for the Boxing Day sales and these discounts will stretch into the new year.

If you need some guidance on where to find some great savings, you're in the right place. We’ll be sourcing the best tech deals across the January sales.

So whether you’re looking for headphones, a smartwatch or a new TV for movie nights at home, we’ll help you find something that suits.

We’ll also be uncovering deals across fashion and beauty, and the best discounts from Amazon.

The best January sales tech deals

Nintendo Switch Lite (Turquoise) Animal Crossing: Was £219, now £209.99, Amazon

If Santa didn’t deliver the Nintendo Switch Lite on Christmas day, snap up this deal by Very on the console. Although it’s not a huge saving, discounted Switch models always sell out fast.

While the original Switch console is designed to connect to your TV, despite its portability, the lite version is designed for hand-held use only.

The Independent’s technology editor and avid gamer, Andrew Griffin, describes the Nintendo Switch Lite as “a cheaper and lighter version (of the original) that can be carried around. It will suit anyone on a budget, with limited space or who never wants to play it on their TV anyway.”

This bundle comes with Animal Crossing too, which has been a popular game throughout lockdown and three months Nintendo Online membership so you can access all Nintendo games and play with friends and rivals.

Apple AirPods with charging case: Was £159, now £124, Very

David Phelan, our technology critic, rated these highly in his IndyBest review of the best wireless earbuds, saying: “Apple’s distinctive earbuds have been massively successful since they first launched and they remain even now some of the very lightest in-ears you can find.

“The design is unchanged since day one, but improved electronics inside mean that you can say, ‘Hey, Siri’ to invoke the virtual assistant without even touching the earbuds,” he added.

He also rated the pro version of the AirPods which are on sale too, down from £249 to £198, but still commended the standard AirPods for their sound quality: “The fit is slightly different from the pro – there’s no silicone ear tip – and there’s no noise-cancelling. Even so, audio quality is very good, as is call quality, which works even if you only use one earbud.”

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: Was £1,449, now £1,249, John Lewis & Partners

Save £200 on the popular Microsoft Surface tablet in John Lewis’s winter sale. The device landed a top spot in our review of the best tablets of 2020, where our technology critic, David Phelan, noted: Although this is a tablet, it becomes a full-on laptop if you attach an optional keyboard cover. Its functionality is aided by Microsoft’s full Windows 10 operating system.”

“The display looks great and the range of apps is dizzyingly large. With the keyboard attached it becomes a lightweight, powerful laptop that’s easy to carry and use,” he added.

Apple watch series 5 GPS + cellular, 40mm silver aluminium case with white sport band: Was £499, now £329, John Lewis & Partners

John Lewis

This smartwatch has an impressive number of functions to aid everyday tasks, from fitness tracking to receiving calls and texts, and even reading your emails. With £200 off, it’s a deal too good to miss. The later model, the Apple watch series 6, won the best buy award in our review of the best smartwatches. The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan, said: “The Apple watch is easily the classiest smartwatch with gorgeous design and immaculate build quality. It’s easy to control how many (or better, how few) emails, texts, calls or other notifications come through to your wrist.”

Samsung QE55Q60T 55 inch, QLED, 4K ultra HD: Was £1199, now £797, Very

Very

There’s a huge £402 to be saved on this TV from Samsung, a brand which has appeared in our guide to the best 4K TVs for binge watching films, so you’re in good hand for your entertainment experiences at home.

Promising stunning picture quality, picture perfect detailing, built in voice assistant using Alexa, Google Assistant or Bixby, it’s ideal for enjoying TV shows and gaming in equal measure. It’s also a smart TV, meaning you can connect it to streaming services such as Netflix, Now TV and Disney +.

Playstation Fifa 21: Was £47.99, now £32.99, Amazon

Currys PC World

Start your football season off right by playing this popular PS4 game, now discounted in Amazon’s sale. Play with your favourite team, set up a free kick with some of football's biggest players, from Ronaldo to Hazard, take on online challengers around the world and play tournaments with friends and family. The latest version of the bestselling game, don’t miss out on this deal.

Amazon echo dot 4th generation: Was £49.99, now £29.99, Amazon

Amazon

Save a huge 40 per cent on Amazon’s hugely popular smart speaker in the online giant’s January sale. The echo dot has had a re-vamp recently, and this latest version has improved sound and design.

The earlier third-generation model impressed our reviewer in our round-up of the best smart speakers. They said: “It can do all the Alexa-related stuff of the most advanced speakers such as answering questions, turning smart home gadgets on or off, and so on. Radio, podcasts and audio books all sound good, with clear vocals. Echo devices can make audio calls to one another and these work well, too.” We imagine this latest version is even more impressive.

2020 Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Space Grey: Was £1,299, now £1,139, John Lewis

John Lewis & Partners

Apple isn’t known for its discounts, so take advantage of this deal in the John Lewis sale. It was our best buy product in our review of the best high-end laptops too, impressing our technology critic, David Phelan, with its lightweight design.

Phelan also added: “The M1 chip is breathtakingly fast, so that everything, from the instant-on display, to when you open the laptop’s lid, is amazingly speedy. The magic keyboard, as Apple calls it, is dreamy to use, responsive and comfortable with plenty of travel to make it feel good.”

Huawei mediapad M5 lite 10 inch 32gb tablet: Was £269.99, now £179.99, Very

Very

Known for its smartphones, Huawei also makes tablets, and this MediaPad M5 currently has £90 off. Created for work, gaming and watching films or TV shows, it’s a hand-held device that will get lots of use. Features include high-quality audio, use with a stylus pen for jotting down notes, fast-charging ability and has built-in smart reminders to notify users if its too close to your face.

The similar Huawei matepad pro model was featured in our guide to the best tablets too, which our reviewer said: “This tablet is very fast, capable, super-slim and light.”

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: Was £219, now £139, Amazon

Amazon

Keep a close eye on your home when you’re not in with this smart camera that can be monitored using your phone, tablet or laptop through the free Ring app. The camera records in HD 1080p, so you’ll know exactly who’s at the front door, plus you can answer the door remotely to let the postman know where to leave your parcels. Ring’s earlier model – the video doorbell 2 – featured in our review of the best video doorbells, where our technology critic, David Phelan, noted: “You can view what the camera is seeing at any time, and receive notifications when it spots any movement.”

Samsung the frame QE32LS03TBKXXU 32in smart full HD HDR QLED TV: Was £499, now £399, Currys PC World

Currys PC World

Samsung’s the frame TV is a popular choice for those who like their tech to blend into their interior – not only is the bezel customisable, but it comes with an “art mode” so it can blend into any display of prints or photos when you’ve not got the TV on. And when you do fancy a binge-watch, the QLED, full HD picture will ensure films and programmes look great. Google assistant and Alexa also come included, so you don’t even need to find the remote.

Canon EOS M50 Vlogger camera: Was £809.99, now £648.99, Very

Very

Be sure to capture all the best moments of 2021 with this Canon camera, now discounted by nearly £200 in Very’s winter sale. With its pivoting touchscreen and wifi connectivity, it’s a perfect choice for any aspiring vloggers. The kit also includes a bag and EF-EOS M Mount Lens Adapter plus a mid-size tripod and microphone.

Kindle Unlimited three month subscription: Was £23.97, now 99p, Amazon

Amazon

Pay just 99p for a three months subscription to Kindle Unlimited where you can explore more than a million book titles, thousands of audiobooks and selected magazine subscriptions. Read anytime, on any device through the Kindle app. We’re big fans of the Kindle Oasis which came out on top in our round-up of the best eReader’s, with our tester saying: “This premium ebook reader is spectacular.” Delve back into one of your favourite books or discover something new with this discounted subscription.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Aluminium 40mm Pink Gold: Was £249, now £199, Argos

Very

If you’re looking for a fitness tracker and smartwatch, this stylish device is bound to get you motivated to move, with features including pre-set programmes and workout tracking. Landing a spot in our review of the best smartwatches, David Phelan, our technology critic, noted: “The Galaxy watch active2 has a smooth round edge and, like the Galaxy watch3, a searingly bright display. The fitness apps measure up to 39 different activities.”

Asus zenbook 13 UX325JA 13.3in laptop: Was £899, now £729, AO

AO

There’s £150 off this Asus laptop, a brand which has appeared in both our best laptops for under £250 and best high-end laptops, so you’re in good hands. Features include 512GB of storage, 22 hours of battery life, fast loading time and a HD screen for watching Netflix, gaming or working. If your current laptop is on its last legs, now’s the time to bag a bargain replacement.

GoPro Hero8 Black: Was £379.99, now £268.99, Very

Very

If you’re a keen videographer or looking to get creative in the new year, invest in a GoPro that comes with built-in mounting and four different lens to capture everything you need. The lenses are all twice as resistant as earlier models, and the device also has a night lapse video mode for shooting in the dark. Plus, you can live stream from it via the GoPro app.

Fitbit versa 3 smartwatch with GPS: Was £199.99, now £159, Amazon

Amazon

As the most popular fitness tracker on the market, snap up a Fitbit watch while it has 20 per cent off at Amazon. It promises impressive features including; a battery life that lasts up to six days, built-in GPS, heart rate, pace, distance and calorie monitoring and built-in voice assistant. You can also use it play music and podcasts via streaming services such as Spotify or Deezer.

The earlier versa 2 model from Fitbit featured in our review of the best fitness trackers too. “The sleep tracking is detailed, recognising REM sleep as well as light and deep,” our reviewer said, before adding, “and the continuous heart rate tracking is useful and it also has a useful guided breathing session to help if you’re stressed.”

ASUS C433 Full HD 14in Touchscreen ChromeBook Flip: Was £499.99, now £398, Amazon

Amazon

Upgrade your laptop for 2021 and save more than £100 on this versatile Asus Chromebook in Amazon’s January sale. With a 14in screen and a flip feature that allows you to display securely at any angle, this model looks perfect for working or watching while on the go. We featured a similar Asus Chromebook model in our best laptops under £250 round-up, where our reviewer said: “The small display on this laptop makes it especially portable and lightweight”, while also noting its “battery life is good at over seven hours.”

Apple iPhone 11, 128Gb - Purple (Includes EarPods and Power Adapter): Was £779, now £629, Very

Very

There’s £150 to be saved on this iPhone which not only is rare to find with Apple products but we can also attest to it being worthwhile as it earned a spot in our guide to the best smartphones of 2020. “It has spectacular battery life and two of the Pro’s three cameras (it lacks the telephoto). It’s also every bit as powerful as it has the same processor at its heart, so it can do all the standout things from the Pro, such as the fast, effective face recognition,” our reviewer said.

Virgin Media bigger M100 bundle: Was £57 per month, now £45 per month, Virgin

Virgin Media

Previously costing £57 per month, this 18-month contract means you can save a huge £216 on your broadband and TV – perfect timing since we’re stuck indoors for most of the time. It includes Sky HD channels, BT Sport in 4K ultra HD and Virgin Media’s own TV platform, so you’ll be able to keep up to date with your favourite football matches, boxsets and films. Be quick, however, it’s only on offer until 7 February.

Huawei FreeBuds 3: Was £169, now £109, Very

Very

These in-ear buds featured in our review of the best noise cancelling headphones, impressing our tester with their 16 hour long battery life from the charging case and four hours on their own.

“Huawei manages to keep most ambient noise at bay, without sacrificing comfort. These are easily good enough to work on a plane, for instance, though the noise cancelling is a little more direct than some headphones,” our reviewer said.

HP pavilion 14in laptop, silver: Was £699, now £529, Currys PC World

Currys PC World

There’s a huge £170 to be saved on this HP laptop, that’s perfect for an upgrade, especially as your tech equipment is more important than ever as many of us continue working from home. Features include a battery life lasting 10.5 hours, a HD webcam, fast charging and built in voice control via Amazon’s Alexa assistant. Whether you’re binge watching your favourite Netflix series or in back to back Zoom meetings with work, it’ll suit every need.

The similar HP Spectre x360 13-aw0114na model also appeared in our review of the best high-end laptops, so we can testify to the brand’s reputability.

Huawei watch GT 2 red - 42 mm: Was £199, now £109, Currys PC World, Currys PC World

Currys PC World

With £90 to save on this smartwatch, it’s a deal almost too good to be true. It has a number of impressive features including a battery life of up to 14 days, water-resistance and bluetooth connection to make calls play music from your smartphone. As expected, it also monitors your workouts and can be used as a GPS. Be quick though, as we can’t imagine a bargain this big will last long.

Motorola MBP 50 video 5in baby monitor: Was £149.99, now £112.49, Argos

Argos

This baby monitor currently has 25 per cent off in Argos’s January sale, and is a must-have for checking on your baby throughout the night and during daytime naps. The camera can tilt and zoom, and has infrared night vision too. You can also use it to speak to your baby without being in the room, and it comes with pre-installed lullabies to send them to sleep. It even monitors room temperature too.

Toshiba 65UL2063DB 65in smart 4K ultra HD TV: Was £549, now £429, AO

AO

Seeing as we’ll be indoors in front of the TV for a while longer more, it might be time to splash out on this screen to upgrade your entertainment experience. With £120 off, it’s a deal too good to miss. It’s compatible with Alexa devices too, so you can enable voice control without needing to reach for the remote. You can also stream apps and catch-up services such as BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub and more.

Google nest mini (2nd gen), chalk: Was £49, now £29, Very

Very

Snap up this seriously impressive deal in Very’s January sale. This Google smart speaker and digital assistant works using voice control and allows you to play music from streaming platforms such as Spotify and YouTube Music. You can also check the weather, your diary, set reminders and hear the news whenever you ask. It supports up to six users and is compatible with smart devices and other Google Nest products.

LG OLED55CX6LA 55in Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV: Was £1,599, now £1,299, Currys PC World

Currys PC World

The Currys sale is a real go-to for TV deals, and this £300 saving on an LG 55in smart TV is a good case in point. The TV stalwart claims you’ll get perfect blacks, intense colour and striking contrast with this screen, and the Dolby Atmos surround sound will only add to the immersive experience. With smart assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built it, it’s never been easier to control your TV, plus you can enjoy all of your favourite streaming platforms including Disney+, Netflix and Prime Video.

HP envy 13.3in laptop, silver: Was £899, now £699, Currys PC World

Currys PC World

Save more than 20 per cent on this laptop that promises nine-hour battery life, and high-quality audio and visuals for gaming and streaming. Perfect for both work and play, the 512GB of storage and an Intel Core i5 processor mean its sure to be speedy and has plenty of space for all your photos, apps and videos.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Waterproof Portable Speaker: Was £89.99, now £69.99, John Lewis & Partners

John Lewis & Partners

Save £20 and play your favourite tunes wherever you like with this portable. Though small, the model produces big sound through its 360 degree design while its outdoor boost mode means its waterproof, dust-proof and drop-proof. Connect wirelessly via Bluetooth and control it from up to 33 metres away. Another model from the brand featured in our round-up of the best portable speakers so you’re in safe hands with this one.

Lenovo smart EPP clock with Google assistant: Was £49.99, now £29.99, Currys PC World

Currys PC World

Stay up to date on the time, weather, news and more with this bedside clock that currently has a massive 60 per cent off. It’s operated via voice control with an LED display and will do everything from streaming music and podcasts to controlling your home devices including baby monitors, plugs, lights and thermostats.

Garmin forerunner 35 GPS running watch: Was £129.99, now £99.99, Wiggle

Wiggle

There’s nearly 25 per cent off this fitness tracker from Garmin, a brand whose Edge 530 bike computer featured in our review of the best GPS cycling computers that help you train smarter. This watch monitors your heart rate, track distance and pace intervals; connects to your phone for music controls; and gives you vibration alerts if you’ve been stationary for long periods of time. If your aim is to work on your fitness in the new year, this is ideal.

Jabra wireless Bluetooth earphones, navy: Was £89.99, now £44.99, Currys PC World

Currys PC World

Forget detangling wires with this pair of headphones from Jabra that have an impressive £45 off in the Currys PC World January sale. On a full charge the battery promises to last nine hours, while the ear hooks will keep them in place if you’re doing exercise. They also claim to be waterproof and sweat-resistant. The elite active 75t pair from Jabra featured in our review of the best running headphones, with our reviewer singing its praises.

Sony Bravia 75in smart 4K Ultra HD LED TV with Google assistant: Was £1,999, now £1,599, Currys PC World

Currys PC World

Splash out on a new TV while saving £400 on this model from Sony, with a huge 75in screen that will make watching movies feel like a cinematic experience. It claims to deliver a high-quality picture, sound and screen and comes with Google assistant so you can control your TV with voice commands. Whether you want to watch the football or scroll through your apps, you can use all your favourite streaming services along with the built in Chromecast and AirPlay.

When do the January sales start?

The Boxing Day and January sales mark the final peak in trade for retailers after Black Friday (in November), so it’s a really good time to get a discount.

High street stores used to start sales on Boxing Day, and online retailers would follow, but as the market has got more competitive, online sales are starting earlier and earlier, with some beginning on Christmas Day or sooner.

How can you get the best deals in the January sales?

Preparation is important if you’re hoping to buy in the sales, and it’s certainly worth doing some research into anything you want to purchase.

Make a list of things you want or need (or both), and try and stick to it as much as you can. Don’t be tempted to buy something just because there’s a good deal on it, either: try your best to make sure it’s something you know you want and will use.

If you’re hoping to buy a tech item, our dedicated tech section is jam packed with reviews, to help you decide which TV is worth your money, or which headphones to buy.

Which stores are taking part in the January sales?

Here are some of the stores to watch out for:

All Saints – Known for its stylish leather jackets, the retailer has impressive discounts with 50 per cent off everything in sale, as well as clearance items.

AO – The online electrical retailer is offering huge deals on its products, from appliances and TVs to smart home products.

Amazon – The online giant’s sale will run until 31 January, with impressive discounts on tech, toys, home appliances and beauty buys.

Anthropologie – Well loved for its fashion, homeware and furniture, Anthropologie are offering as much as 50 per cent off selected lines during its winter sale.

Apple – While the tech giant doesn’t tend to have its own sales, there’s savings to be had on Macbooks, iPhones and iPads via third-party retailers.

Argos – The retailer’s Boxing Day and January sales started on Christmas Day, and it has numerous items at reduced prices.

Boots – Last year, the retailer’s new year sale didn’t start until 31 January, but this year it’s already kicked off with up to half price discounts.

Cult Beauty – An online retailer that stocks some of the best beauty brands in the business, this is one sale you won’t want to miss, with 50 per cent off on selected products.

Currys PC World – The retailer has plenty of deals on tech, home appliances and electricals to shop now

Debenhams – Known for impressive discounts during the Black Friday and Boxing Day sales, expect slashed prices on thousands of products through January too. It's already offering up to 70 per cent off in its closing down sale. Note that the deals are only on while stock lasts, so snap them up fast.

Fenty Beauty – After seeing some impressive discounts on the popular beauty brand on Black Friday, it’s already offering great deals on its holiday collection at its only UK stockists, Boots and Harvey Nichols.

H&M – The brand is offering up to 50 per cent off selected items both online and in-store

House of Fraser – The department store is offering up to 50 per cent off a range of lines including home and beauty

John Lewis & Partners – The store’s winter sale is in full swing with great discounts already live. It’s also upholding its Never Knowingly Undersold price match pledge, too.

La Redoute – The French brand is known for both fashion and furniture. Its winter sale has started with great discounts to enjoy.

Lookfantastic – Another popular beauty retailer, Lookfantastic’s winter sale has launched with up to 30 per cent off selected products.

Mac Cosmetics – If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your make-up stash, now is the time the treat yourself, as Mac is offering up to 50 per cent off selected items.

Made.com – If you’re after some furniture in the new year, Made has already started its winter sale and is offering 40 per cent off products like sofas, wardrobes and beds.

M&S – The British retailer’s sale has started with up to 50 per cent off a range of lines.

Next – A big hit with shoppers, Next is offering at least 50 per cent off all items in its sale.

River Island – In River Island’s January sale there’s up to 60 per cent off selected items to enjoy.

Selfridges – You’ll find great discounts on find many designer goods in the post-Christmas Selfridges sale.

Superdrug – Superdrug’s beauty sale is one to watch. Last year, it offered savings of up to 50 per cent off brands like Spectrum, Dove, Revolution and Simple, but this year the sale is even better with up to 60 per cent off.

Topshop – The fashion retailer started its pre-Christmas sale with up to 50 per cent off selected lines including coats, dresses, shoes and bags, but now it’s ramped it up with up to 60 pr cent off.

The White Company – Known for its minimalist, quality clothing, from PJs to cosy jumpers, and great homeware, the brand is offering up to 50 per cent off in its “white sale”.

Urban Outfitters – Enjoy up to 75 per cent off in the retailer’s impressive sale.

Very – With impressive discounts on fashion, home, tech and gifts, Very should be on your sale shopping list this year.

Zara – The brand’s sale kicked off far earlier this year, before Boxing Day. It’s still live, with great discounts to shop throughout January.