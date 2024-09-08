Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz LIVE: Build-up to US Open men’s final showdown at Flushing Meadows

Jannik Sinner takes on Taylor Fritz in the final at Flushing Meadows (Getty Images )

Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz meet in the men’s final of the US Open as the world No 1 takes on both the American No 1 and a fervent crowd.

Sinner, who was cleared off wrongdoing by an independent tribunal after testing positive for the banned Clostebol in March, saw off Britain’s Jack Draper in a hot and heavy semi-final and can clinch the second grand slam title of his career tonight after winning the Australian Open in January.

Fritz got the better of his fellow American Frances Tiafoe in the semi-finals to reach the first grand slam final of his career, and the 26-year-old had to hold back the tears as he processed his achievement. “It’s the reason why I do what I do, it’s he reason I work so hard,” Fritz said of the chance to become a grand slam champion. “I’m in the final of the US Open.”

Fritz is first American man to reach the US Open final since 2006

World No 1 Sinner bidding for second grand slam title of the year

Aryna Sabalenka defeated American Jessica Pegula to win women’s title

Taylor Fritz has the chance to end a 21-year wait for an American men’s US Open winner, but faces World No 1 Jannik Sinner in the New York final.

Fritz defeated compatriot Frances Tiafoe in five sets to become the first man to reach the US Open final since Andy Roddick in 2006, and is now one win away from emulating Roddick’s 2003 victory.

Sinner, though, stands as the ultimate test, with the Italian winning his first grand slam title at the Australian Open earlier this year. He is on a 13-match winning run on hard courts at the majors.

Sinner defeated Britain’s Jack Draper in a dramatic semi-final on Friday night, but there were concerns for the 23-year-old after he fell on his left wrist and received medical treatment.

Fritz, who is through to his first grand slam final at 26, has faced Sinner on two previous occasions. Sinner won their last meeting at Indian Wells in 2023, with Fritz securing victory at the same tournament in 2021.

Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner (PA)

Hello and welcome along to live coverage of the men’s US Open final!