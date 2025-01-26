Jannik Sinner v Alexander Zverev LIVE: Australian Open score and latest updates from men’s final

Jannik Sinner faces Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open final as the World No 1 bids for back-to-back men’s singles titles in Melbourne.

Sinner, 23, won his first grand slam at the Australian Open last year when he came from two sets down to defeat Daniil Medvedev and the Italian has since underlined his status as the best player in the world.

Zverev progressed to a first Australian Open final after an injured Novak Djokovic dramatically retired from their semi-final on Friday, but the German is a strong contender to win his first grand slam.

The big-serving 27-year-old has the advantage of playing just 82 minutes against Djokovic, while Sinner needed much longer to defeat Ben Shelton and did not finish his semi-final until after midnight local time.

Zverev has lost his two previous grand slam final appearances while Sinner is on a 20-match winning streak at the hard court grand slams. But Zverev was the last player to beat him, at the US Open in 2023.

Follow the latest updates from the Australian Open final in our live blog below:

Jannik Sinner v Alexander Zverev: Australian Open final latest updates

Jannik Sinner faces Alexander Zverev in Australian Open final, from 8:30am GMT

World No 1 Sinner defends last year's title and aims for third grand slam win

Zverev out to claim first grand slam triumph after two previous final defeats

Second seed Zverev advanced after Novak Djokovic retired injured in semi-finals

Aryna Sabalenka smashes racket after Australian Open final defeat to Madison Keys

06:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Aryna Sabalenka was unable to hide her frustration after losing the Australian Open final to Madison Keys as the World No 1 smashed up her racket following the handshake at the net.

Sabalenka, 26, was bidding to win her fourth grand slam title and third Australian Open in a row but was stunned by Keys, who capped a sensational run with her first major title at the age of 29.

With the final heading towards a match tiebreak, Keys managed to break Sabalenka’s serve to win a thrilling final 6-3 2-6 7-5, with the American landing a forehand winner on match point.

Aryna Sabalenka smashes racket after Australian Open final defeat to Madison Keys

How Madison Keys overcame the doubts to finally achieve grand slam breakthrough

06:17 , Jamie Braidwood

Madison Keys dethroned Aryna Sabalenka to become the oldest first-time winner of the women’s singles title at the Australian Open.

World number one Sabalenka was bidding to become the first woman since Martina Hingis in the late 1990s to win three straight titles at Melbourne Park.

But American Keys, who seemed destined never to achieve the grand slam title that had been predicted when she turned professional aged only 14, followed up her upset of second seed Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals by claiming a 6-3 2-6 7-5 victory.

How Madison Keys overcame the doubts to finally achieve grand slam breakthrough

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head

06:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Despite his World No 1 ranking, Jannik Sinner trails the head-to-head to Alexander Zverev with the German winning four of their six previous meetings.

While Sinner was the victor the last time they played - in three tight sets in the Cincinnati semi-finals last year - Zverev has won the previous four, including in the last-16 of the US Open in 2023.

That five-set match was the last time Sinner lost a grand slam match on a hard court, with the Italian winning the Australian Open and US Open titles in 2024.

Sinner vs Zverev: Australian Open final updates

06:01 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev?

The Australian Open men’s final will begin just after 8:30am GMT (UK time) on Sunday 26 January.

How can I watch the Australian Open?

In the UK, the Australian Open will be broadcast live on Eurosport. Subscribers can also stream the action online on the Eurosport website or with the discovery+ app.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Good morning

06:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Jannik Sinner faces Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open final as the World No 1 bids for back-to-back men’s singles titles in Melbourne.

Sinner won his first grand slam at the Australian Open 12 months ago when he came from two sets down to defeat Daniil Medvedev and the Italian has since underlined his status as the best player in the world.

Zverev progressed to a first Australian Open final after an injured Novak Djokovic dramatically retired from their semi-final on Friday, but the German has backed up his position of World No 2 and is a strong contender to win his first grand slam.

The big-serving 27-year-old has the advantage of playing just 82 minutes against Djokovic, while Sinner needed much longer to defeat Ben Shelton and did not finish his semi-final until after midnight local time.

Zverev, though, has his demons in grand slam finals, losing the US Open final from two sets up to Dominic Thiem in 2020 and the French Open final from two sets to one up against Carlos Alcaraz last June.

Sinner, 23, has won 13 matches in a row at Melbourne Park and now has the chance to add his third grand slam title, after also winning the US Open last September