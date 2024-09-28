Jannik Sinner could face lengthy ban as WADA appeals doping case

The World Anti-Doping Agency is seeking a ban of World No. 1 Jannik Sinner for one to two years, contending the Italian tennis star is negligent in a doping case.

WADA confirmed Saturday that it has appealed the Sinner case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Sinner twice tested positive for a banned substance in March but was not suspended because he was not at fault, the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced on Aug. 20.

Samples the Italian submitted at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells on March 10 and March 18 contained low levels of the prohibited substance clostebol, violating anti-doping rules, according to an independent tribunal appointed by Sport Resolutions.

Jannik Sinner celebrates after defeating Taylor Fritz in the men's singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York on Sept. 8, 2024.

However, it was found that clostebol, a steroid, entered Sinner's system via a third party. A support team member who had been using an over-the-counter spray that contained the substance to treat his own wound passed it on to Sinner through therapy performed without gloves.

WADA disagrees.

"It is WADA's view that the finding of 'no fault or negligence' was not correct under the applicable rules," the agency said in a news release. "WADA is seeking a period of ineligibility of between one and two years. WADA is not seeking a disqualification of any results, save that which has already been imposed by the tribunal of first instance.

"As this matter is now pending before CAS, WADA will make no further comment at this time."

Sinner, 23, has had a spectacular 2024, going 57-5 in his matches and winning six of his 16 career titles, including the U.S. Open, the Australian Open, and the ATP Masters 1000 events in Cincinnati and Miami.

Sinner reached the quarterfinals at the China Open on Saturday.

In August, some of his fellow players spoke out against the lack of a punishment for Sinner, however.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios blasted Sinner's explanation.

"Ridiculous - whether it was accidental or planned. You get tested twice with a banned (steroid) substance... you should be gone for 2 years. Your performance was enhanced. Massage cream.... Yeah nice," Kyrgios posted on X.

"Different rules for different players," Canadian Denis Shapovalov posted on X. "Can't imagine what every other player that got banned for contaminated substances is feeling right now."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WADA seeks ban of No. 1 Jannik Sinner in doping case