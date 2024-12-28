Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg: Odds and what to know ahead of UFC London fight

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Carlos Ulberg (blue gloves) reacts in his fight with Alonso Menifield (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Ulberg will look to emerge as a title contender when he takes on a former champion at UFC Fight Night 255.

Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg preview

Jan Blachowicz (29-10-1 MMA, 12-7-1 UFC) hasn't competed since a split decision loss to current UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in July 2023. Prior to that, he battled Magomed Ankalaev to a split draw in their vacant title fight at UFC 282.

Since losing his UFC debut, City Kickboxing's Ulberg (12-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) has won seven straight, most recently a unanimous decision over former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir at UFC Fight Night 248.

Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg odds

According to DraftKings, Ulberg is a moderate -205 favorite over Blachowicz, who's listed as a +170 underdog.

How to watch Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg at UFC Fight Night 255

When: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Where: O2 Arena, London, England

Broadcast/streaming: ESPN+

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 255.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg: Odds and what to know ahead of UFC London fight