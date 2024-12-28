Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg: Odds and what to know ahead of UFC London fight
Carlos Ulberg will look to emerge as a title contender when he takes on a former champion at UFC Fight Night 255.
Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg preview
Jan Blachowicz (29-10-1 MMA, 12-7-1 UFC) hasn't competed since a split decision loss to current UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in July 2023. Prior to that, he battled Magomed Ankalaev to a split draw in their vacant title fight at UFC 282.
Since losing his UFC debut, City Kickboxing's Ulberg (12-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) has won seven straight, most recently a unanimous decision over former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir at UFC Fight Night 248.
Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg odds
According to DraftKings, Ulberg is a moderate -205 favorite over Blachowicz, who's listed as a +170 underdog.
How to watch Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg at UFC Fight Night 255
When: Saturday, March 22, 2025
Where: O2 Arena, London, England
Broadcast/streaming: ESPN+
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 255.
This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg: Odds and what to know ahead of UFC London fight