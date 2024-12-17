Jan Blachowicz points to main focus before UFC London return vs. Carlos Ulberg

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

If Jan Blachowicz can manage his energy, he's confident he has all the tools to beat Carlos Ulberg at UFC London.

Former champion Blachowicz (29-10-1 MMA, 12-7-1 UFC) returns against Ulberg (12-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) on March 22 at UFC Fight Night 255 from O2 Arena in London.

Blachowicz hasn't competed since a split decision loss to current UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in July 2023. The fight took place in Salt Lake City, and Blachowicz says his performance was impacted by the high altitude – and that's something he's focused on fixing for this training camp.

"Now it's a secret, but I need to change something," Blachowicz told "Home of Fight" of his training camp. "Because (I'm) 42 almost, so I need to train in a little bit different way, but we are going to do similar things. I know how to beat people. I know how to fight. I have to focus about the most – I don't want to be tired in the fight.

"So I have to focus about the cardio. I have got everything. I've got knockout punch power, I've got good striking, I've got good wrestling, I've got good jiu-jitsu game. I need to focus about the cardio because last time with Pereira, my breath was very heavy, and I don't want to do this mistake anymore."

With a win over streaking contender Ulberg, Blachowicz plans on calling for a title shot.

"He's a standup fighter. I am standup fighter," Blachowicz said of Ulberg. "But you know, if I'm going to have to use my wrestling, I will go and do it. It's MMA, but I like fighting standup, so for sure people are going to see a lot of punches.

"He's a very good fighter, good left hand, good footwork. I'm excited. Seven wins in a row, amazing. It's time to stop him. ... I think if I win this fight in a good way, anywa I will start talking only about the title shot, nothing else."

