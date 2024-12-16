Jan Blachowicz: Magomed Ankalaev's current style not good enough to beat Alex Pereira

.

Jan Blachowicz thinks Magomed Ankalaev needs to make a big change to dethrone UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Ankalaev (19-1-1 MMA, 10-1-1 UFC) is touted to be the next title challenger for Pereira, although nothing has been announced. Blachowicz (29-10-1 MMA, 12-7-1 UFC), who battled Ankalaev to a split draw at UFC 282, was critical of Ankalaev's performance against Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308.

Although Ankalaev won the fight, former champion Blachowicz thought he looked tentative. He thinks Ankalaev will need to show more of a sense of urgency if he wants to beat Pereira (12-2 MMA, 9-1 UFC).

"If Ankalaev will fight like last fight with Rakic, he's going to lose the fight," Blachowicz said in an interview with "Home of Fight." "He needs to do something more. ... He is a good fighter, but it's not enough for Pereira in this kind of style. He needs to change.

"He needs to be more – he has to believe in what he's doing. I think he doesn't believe. He just wants to win the fight, but don't take too much punches. He is very careful in this what he's doing, and I think this kind of way, fighting with Pereira, will not work."

Ankalaev promised to knock out Pereira, and said he doesn't need to resort to his grappling to take out "Poatan." However, Blachowicz isn't entirely sold on his bold prediction.

"He said the same before Rakic that we're going to see a new Ankalaev, but everybody saw that this fight was very boring," Blachowicz said. "I almost go to sleep, so maybe he will start saying the same and then he will fight again very boring style. ... Three fights ago, I would have picked Ankalaev, but now Pereira."

Blachowicz hasn't competed since a split decision loss to Pereira in July 2023. He returns against rising contender Carlos Ulberg March 22 at UFC Fight Night 255 in London.

Related

Daniel Cormier: It wouldn't 'be a great choice' for Magomed Ankalaev to just stand with Alex Pereira

Magomed Ankalaev: UFC champ Alex Pereira knows all too well not to fight me on short notice

Jamahal Hill rips Magomed Ankalaev's 'pretty boring' win at UFC 308

Jan Blachowicz campaigns for rematch with UFC champ Alex Pereira: 'He knocked out everybody – not me'

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Jan Blachowicz: Magomed Ankalaev's current style not good enough to beat Alex Pereira