Jamie Vardy has last laugh as Spurs contrive to drop points at Leicester

Jamie Vardy reminds Tottenham fans that Leicester have one more Premier League title than they do - Getty Images/Catherine Ivill

As he was substituted Jamie Vardy goaded the Tottenham Hotspur fans by making a 1-0 gesture. The score was 1-1 but the Leicester striker was referring to the Premier Leagen title he has. Tottenham, of course, have none – pushing Leicester close in 2015-16 only to finish third.

Vardy came back to deny them here. There is that edgy competitiveness and, despite being 38 next January, there is also that predatory instinct in front of goal. Just as it looked like Leicester would be overwhelmed on their return to the top-flight Vardy scored with their first attempt at goal to earn a precious point.

They were transformed after he scored. Their talisman gave them that belief. But how Spurs will rue their missed chances – just as they did last season – and in effect this was the tale of two strikers. Dominic Solanke, Spurs’ latest recruit, played well but wasted opportunities and that proved to be the difference. Head coach Ange Postecoglou looked a picture of frustration.

“He’s back in the big time,” Leicester posted on social media after Vardy’s goal and he is undeniably something of a force of nature. A freak – and that is meant as a compliment. Vardy has now scored 103 Premier League goals since turning 30.

There was an air of trepidation amid the heady excitement at the King Power Stadium. Leicester craved to be back in the Premier League, had achieved it at the first opportunity after relegation, but were they really ready? Were they up to the task?

They were up against it. That was clear from kick off. There were boos for James Maddison on his return after his move to Spurs following relegation, but they quickly came back to haunt Leicester. The play-maker created the opening goal with a sumptuous whipped ball into the penalty area that was met by Pedro Porro, glancing his header into the far corner.

It was the least Spurs deserved for their dominance. There was a flurry of chances with new signing, the £65million striker Dominic Solanke at the heart of them.

In truth Solanke should have done better with a couple of headers of his own, failing to get enough power with each of them, with Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen pushing out a half-volley from Brennan Johnson.

Then there was another header, a flicked one, from Rodrigo Bentancur which was hooked off the goal-line by Wilfred Ndidi. And yet another header, flying narrowly wide from Cristian Romero.

But Solanke was certainly giving Postecoglou what he wanted. He had talked about the 26-year-old’s appetite to press the opposition and that was in evidence with Leicester under severe pressure when in possession.

It was tough going for them. Really tough. In the opening minute there was an opportunity for Jamie Vardy to run through from half-way. Five years ago he would have taken it and streaked away but at 37 he was he easily caught by Porro, 13 years his junior, and the danger passed.

Pedro Porro gave Tottenham the lead with a glancing header from James Maddison's cross - Getty Images/Simon Stacpoole

Despite his remarkable achievements, despite how much he means to the club Leicester cannot be relying on Vardy as their starting centre-forward this season. He needs to be used more sparingly, allowed to have an impact from the bench.

But the half-time whistle came as a relief to Steve Cooper and his team. Only being 1-0 down gave them something to hold onto. It could have been over, already, but they were hanging on in there and their fans applauded them off as much in relief as appreciation.

Could Leicester build-on that? Maddison threatened again, working his way into the area only for his shot to be blocked before Spurs cut through the centre of the pitch. A smart passing move ended with Solanke through on goal only for Hermansen to turn away his shot. Moments later and an opportunity was fashioned for Bentancur – but he fired straight at Hermansen.

Would Spurs pay the price? Vardy – making me eat my words (or wish I had typed out that earlier paragraph) – made sure they did. A cross ran through to Abdul Fatawu who collected it and picked out Vardy. Romero had been drawn to the ball, Porro was slow to react and Vardy was left free to head home from inside the six-yard area. Well, well. It was Leicester’s first chance and we had lift-off. They were suddenly energised, sharper, infused with belief. What a difference a goal makes.

Jamie Vardy took advantage of some slack Spurs marking to score an unlikely equaliser - Reuters/Hannah McKay

hey threatened again with Ndidi slamming a shot into the side-netting and Postecoglou reacted with a quadruple substitution. No messing around. His team should have been out-of-sight but had been dragged back and were in danger of going under and before those changes could be made Vardy ran through only to be denied by Guglielmo Vicario. Vardy should have scored again and Leicester were transformed.

There was then a long delay as Bentancur, who appeared to be unconscious after a clash of heads at a corner, was treated on the pitch. The midfielder was eventually taken off on a stretcher after receiving oxygen before the substitutions were made with Vardy also going off. The stadium was bouncing and Leicester finished strongly. What a difference a goal makes.

Leicester produce unlikely resurgence to earn point: As it happened

10:22 PM BST

Live from Leicester

“Jamie Vardy made a memorable exit by taunting Tottenham’s fans as he was substituted at the King Power Stadium. “Vardy pointed at the Premier League badge on his arm and raised one finger at the visiting supporters before then making a zero sign to compare league title wins between the two clubs. “Leicester famously lifted the title in the 2015/16 season, securing the league ahead of Tottenham under Claudio Ranieri. Vardy also appeared to confront Tottenham defender Cristian Romero as he left the field. “The 37 year old forward had produced a trademark goal with a far post header to bring Leicester back into the contest under new head coach Steve Cooper.”

10:17 PM BST

Vardy vs the Spurs fans

10:15 PM BST

Jamie Vardy speaking to Sky

“We had a chat at half time. Tottenham are really good but we gave them too much respect. “Started off on the front foot and that changed the momentum. It was very calm. We said don’t concede anymore and you give yourself a god chance. We take the point and move on. “I was as fit as a fiddle until about 65 minutes If I’m honest, one of the Villarreal players tried putting my right leg into the lake. I waited as long as possible and I managed to get four training sessions in.”

10:14 PM BST

Ange Postecoglou speaking to Sky

“Disappointing night for us. First-half excellent and controlled the game but wasteful in front of goal. Second half was the same. we started off well and once Leicester scored, the crowd lifted and we lost our composure. “It was an issue we had last year as well, we need to keep working hard and be a bit more ruthless in front of goal. At times we made poor decisions. When we are that dominant we should be out of sight. We play to score goals and we didn’t score. The dominance is great but if you don’t score it is meaningless. “To be that wasteful tonight is disappointing. We just weren’t clinical. It’s not our football or effort. To get results you need to be a lot more ruthless in the final third. If we don’t we won’t get the rewards our football deserves.”

10:13 PM BST

What will Postecoglou be thinking?

Tottenham will wonder how they dropped points this evening - Hannah McKay/Reuters

10:11 PM BST

Jamie Carragher on Sky

“Thank god Jamie Vardy went to see Steve Cooper and say he was ready to play. Never change, Jamie Vardy. “It was chalk and cheese the second half and that’s because there was energy in the stadium and that came from them getting at Tottenham more.”

Steve Cooper will be delighted that Jamie Vardy was fit enough to play - Bradley Collyer/PA

10:01 PM BST

Vardy against north London

Jamie Vardy has been directly involved in 12+ goals against two sides in the Premier League:



◉ Arsenal (11 goals, 1 assist)

◉ Tottenham (9 goals, 3 assists)



09:59 PM BST

FT

There is the final whistle and it ends all square at the King Power Stadium. Ange Postecoglou will be wondering how his side did not win that game after utterly dominating the first half. Leicester mark their return to the Premier League with a point.

09:58 PM BST

90+9 mins: Leicester 1 Tottenham 1

Huge chance for Richarlison. Bergvall sends in a great delivery to the front post but Richarlison gets his header wrong and misses the target. What a chance to win it at the death.

09:56 PM BST

90+8 mins: Leicester 1 Tottenham 1

Faes is booked for a foul on Kulusevski down the right-hand touchline and Tottenham will have a late free-kick with under 60 seconds left...

09:55 PM BST

90+7 mins: Leicester 1 Tottenham 1

Just two minutes left. Will either side find a late, late winner?

09:53 PM BST

90+5 mins: Leicester 1 Tottenham 1

Leicester have been much improved since their equaliser but if Tottenham do not win, they will wonder how on earth they did not pick up all three points. Four added minutes remaining.

09:50 PM BST

90+1 mins: Leicester 1 Tottenham 1

Leicester close to taking the lead. Bergvall gifts possession away in his own half and Mavididi finds Ndidi in the centre of the penalty area. Ndidi guides his header towards the far corner and Vicario gets down to his left to make the save and parry it away. Tottenham are making a double change:

OFF Son, Porro

ON Richarlison, Spence

09:48 PM BST

90 mins: Leicester 1 Tottenham 1

After the lengthy delay, there are nine added minutes.

09:46 PM BST

88 mins: Leicester 1 Tottenham 1

Porro is really struggling and has been limping around for a while but Tottenham are not going to take him off yet.

09:44 PM BST

86 mins: Leicester 1 Tottenham 1

McAteer’s first touch is to meet the delivery but his looped header lands on top of the net. Not far off an instant impact from the substitute.

09:43 PM BST

84 mins: Leicester 1 Tottenham 1

Gray fouls Fatawu on the right-hand side and Leicester have a free-kick in a good position. Just over five minutes remain as Leicester make another change:

OFF DeCordova-Reid

ON McAteer

09:38 PM BST

79 mins: Leicester 1 Tottenham 1

Leicester are making two changes of their own as goalscorer Vardy, who was having plenty of words with Romero as he went off, is replaced by Mavididi. Soumare has also come on for Buonanotte.

09:36 PM BST

78 mins: Leicester 1 Tottenham 1

Bentancur is conscious as he is stretchered off. He has on oxygen mask on as the crowd clap him off. Tottenham are going to make a quadruple change:

OFF Bentancur, Sarr, Johnson, Maddison

ON Gray, Werner, Kulusevski, Bergvall

09:34 PM BST

75 mins: Leicester 1 Tottenham 1

Bentancur, who was about to come off anyway, is now sat up which is a positive sign.

Medical staff attend to Rodrigo Bentancur - Darren Staples/Getty Images

09:31 PM BST

71 mins: Leicester 1 Tottenham 1

Play has been stopped as the medical staff are called on immediately to assist Bentancur who is down. He picked up a severe knee injury on this ground a couple of seasons ago and there are plenty of concerned faces from both sets of players. A stretcher comes on immediately.

09:29 PM BST

70 mins: Leicester 1 Tottenham 1

Leicester should be 2-1 up. Buonanotte finds Vardy with a great pass into the penalty area but he hits it straight at Vicario. He should have scored.

09:26 PM BST

67 mins: Leicester 1 Tottenham 1

Fatawu finds Ndidi in the right-hand channel of the box but his effort hits the side netting. Ange Postecoglou is preparing a raft of changes to try and wrestle back some momentum.

09:22 PM BST

64 mins: Leicester 1 Tottenham 1

Kristiansen finds Vardy with a brilliant ball into the box but Tottenham manage to just about deal with it. Tottenham look rattled.

Moments later Bentancur goes into the book and the momentum of this match has completely shifted.

09:20 PM BST

62 mins: Leicester 1 Tottenham 1

This game has flipped on its head now. You would not know from the last few minutes that Tottenham had been in complete control. Fatawu goes down under a challenge from Udogie inside the box but those appeals are waved away.

#LEITOT – 62'



VAR checked a potential penalty for a challenge by Udogie on Fatawu. He confirmed the referee's call of no penalty, deeming any possible contact was outside the penalty area. — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) August 19, 2024

09:17 PM BST

GOAL! Leicester 1 Tottenham 1

Vardy (57’)

Tottenham have been punished for their profligacy. Fatawu dinks a lovely ball from the right to the far post and Vardy, just about onside, nods it into the back of the net. He was happy with that one and Leicester are level despite being clearly dominated in this game.

“A trademark Jamie Vardy goal, and at the end of Leicester’s best moment of the match. We have all learned never to write him off and here was evidence that his advancing years have done nothing to diminish his predatory instincts. “Leicester are now on the front foot and Ange Postecoglou looks very unimpressed, to say the least. “The Tottenham manager was seething shortly before the goal when a corner for his team ended with Destiny Udogie playing the ball all the way back to goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. Ange-Ball it was not.”

Leicester are level - Michael Regan/Getty Images

09:15 PM BST

56 mins: Leicester 0 Tottenham 1

Another chance goes begging for the visitors. Johnson finds Bentancur inside the Leicester box but like Solanke just moments before, he shoots straight at Hermansen.

09:13 PM BST

55 mins: Leicester 0 Tottenham 1

Chance for Solanke. Sarr lays it into the path of the debutant, who shoots from just inside the box. He strikes it well but it is straight at Hermansen. Solanke has had a few opportunities tonight but yet to register his first goal for his new club on debut.

09:10 PM BST

52 mins: Leicester 0 Tottenham 1

Vardy finds DeCordova-Reid inside the box and his shot is blocked by Sarr but the offside flag goes up against DeCordova-Reid.

09:08 PM BST

50 mins: Leicester 0 Tottenham 1

Tottenham’s corner count is now into double figures. Maddison takes it short to Porro, who sends a threatening ball to the back post but Ndidi is on hand to head away from danger.

09:06 PM BST

48 mins: Leicester 0 Tottenham 1

“Ange Postecoglou has been backing James Maddison to respond after his European Championships exclusion, and he’s made a huge impact here. “Maddison has been everywhere for Tottenham against his former club, pulling the strings as a No. 10. He has created the opening goal for Pedro Porro and Leicester’s players just cannot seem to get anywhere near him.”

Maddison got the assist for Tottenham's opener - Michael Regan/Getty Images

09:03 PM BST

Second half

We are back under way. Will Leicester respond or will Tottenham’s dominance continue?

08:58 PM BST

Tottenham dominance

Tottenham have had 73% possession in that first half, with 10 shots (5 on target). Leicester, who had just one touch in the Tottenham box, have had just one shot in the opening 45 minutes but are just the one goal down at the break.

08:47 PM BST

HT

There is the whistle and Tottenham lead 1-0 at the break, but they probably should be further ahead.

08:46 PM BST

45 mins: Leicester 0 Tottenham 1

One added minute at the end of this first half.

08:45 PM BST

43 mins: Leicester 0 Tottenham 1

Tottenham’s corner count is approaching double figures and here is another one as we close in on half-time. Leicester are able to clear their lines and, despite the visitors having had nine corners, they have not taken advantage of any of them.

08:41 PM BST

40 mins: Leicester 0 Tottenham 1

Five minutes left in this first half and it has been all Tottenham so far. Can the hosts end the first half with any confidence or momentum? Steve Cooper may be slightly relieved his side are not further behind considering how much they have been outplayed.

08:38 PM BST

36 mins: Leicester 0 Tottenham 1

Leicester play the ball in behind and Vicario is quick off his line to head the ball away from outside his own box. The ball comes to DeCordova-Reid, who urgd to shoot from nearly halfway. He obliges but his effort is way off target. He made the right decision to shoot as Vicario was miles off his line but the execution was terrible.

08:34 PM BST

33 mins: Leicester 0 Tottenham 1

Ndidi clatters into Maddison and the visitors have a free-kick in a good position, around 25 yards out. The former Leicester man Maddison, who already has an assist will take. He does not shoot but chips it to the far post, where he finds Johnson, who hits it first time and it goes inches wide of the far post. Tottenham very close to doubling their lead.

08:30 PM BST

GOAL! Leicester 0 Tottenham 1

Porro (29’)

That goal had been coming ever since the start of this match. Maddison sends in a delivery from the left and he finds Porro, who pops up in the centre of the penalty area from his right-back position. He flicks it on with his shoulder and it nestles in the far corner. 1-0 to the visitors and they deservedly take the lead.

“Steve Cooper is targeting more attacking players before the transfer window closes, but it is Leicester’s defenders doing all the work here. Tottenham’s pressure has been rather relentless in the driving rain and Leicester have been clinging on a bit at the back. “Mads Hermansen was the Championship’s version of Ederson last season but there’s not been any chance to see his laser precision passes yet. Hermansen has just picked the ball out of the net after Pedro Porro gave Tottenham a deserved lead.”

Tottenham take the lead against Leicester - Bradley Collyer/PA

08:29 PM BST

28 mins: Leicester 0 Tottenham 0

Tottenham have had over 65% possession and seven shots, with four on target compared to Leicester’s zero shots but it remains goalless.

08:21 PM BST

20 mins: Leicester 0 Tottenham 0

Tottenham want a penalty. Solanke goes down under a challenge from Vestergaard but referee Chris Kavanagh waves it away.

08:19 PM BST

19 mins: Leicester 0 Tottenham 0

A sixth corner of the night incoming for Tottenham inside the opening 20 minutes. It comes out to Son and the edge of the box and his shot is deflected behind by Buonanotte for another corner, which comes to nothing.

08:16 PM BST

14 mins: Leicester 0 Tottenham 0

Another headed opportunity for Solanke. Porro sends in a delivery from the right and Solanke beats Faes to it, but it is a fairly simple save for Hermansen.

The rain is hammering down at the King Power, which will make the surface very slick.

08:14 PM BST

13 mins: Leicester 0 Tottenham 0

Another opening for Tottenham as they work it down the left. Son plays it to Maddison, who tries to find Solanke in the centre of the box but it goes behind for a goal-kick.

08:12 PM BST

12 mins: Leicester 0 Tottenham 0

The pressure is building on the hosts here. Maddison finds Son inside the box on the left and his cross is deflected behind for the visitors’ fourth corner of the night. Maddison sends it again and the last touch is off Fatawu and behind for another Tottenham corner on the other side. It is taken short and then sent in. Romero meets it but his header goes just wide. Another chance for the visitors.

“Interesting reception for James Maddison here on his first return to Leicester. As he prepared to take a corner, there was loud booing before breaking out into some applause as Maddison clapped the supporters near the touchline. Pure pantomime, of course, and most players receive similar treatment nowadays when returning to their old clubs. “The hostility will presumably be based on Maddison being part of the Leicester team that was relegated in 2023 - and for a now infamous tweet when he insisted “everything will be absolutely fine” which seemed to perfectly capture the laidback attitude to the club’s plight at the time.”

Mixed reception for Maddison on his return to Leicester - Hannah McKay/Reuters

08:09 PM BST

8 mins: Leicester 0 Tottenham 0

Chance for the debutant Solanke. Son finds him at the back post and he is free. He gets his header on target but it is a fairly simple save for Hermansen. Good chance there for Solanke. It would have been a close call though with offside had the ball ended up in the back of the net.

08:08 PM BST

6 mins: Leicester 0 Tottenham 0

The visitors have another corner from the same side as the last touch comes off Fatawu. Maddison’s corner at the near post is flicked on at the near post by Bentancur but Ndidi pulls off a sensational acrobatic clearance to deny Tottenham. Moments later Johnson has a shot saved well by Hermansen.

Brilliant clearance from Ndidi - Hannah McKay/Reuters

08:05 PM BST

4 mins: Leicester 0 Tottenham 0

Tottenham get the first corner of the night as Son’s cross from the left is deflected behind by Justin. On his first return to the King Power Stadium, Maddison takes it following a mixed reception from the home fans. He sends it in but Ndidi is on hand to head away.

08:01 PM BST

Kick-off

We are under way at the King Power Stadium.

08:00 PM BST

Shakespeare tribute

Before the match the King Power Stadium pays tribute to their former manager Craig Shakespeare, who died at the start of the month. There is a minute’s applause in tribute.

Leicester fans pay tribute to Craig Shakespeare - Bradley Collyer/PA

07:55 PM BST

Kick-off fast approaching

Both sides emerge from the tunnel and we are just moments away from kick-off at the King Power Stadium.

07:54 PM BST

Reminder of the team news

Leicester: Hermansen, Kristiansen, Faes Vestergaard, Justin, Winks, Ndidi; Buonanotte, Decordova-Reid, Fatawu, Vardy.

Substitutes: Ward, Ricardo, Nelson, Choudhury, Soumare, McAteer, Mavididi, Cannon, Okoli.

Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Maddison, Sarr, Johnson, Solanke, Son.

Substitutes: Dragusin; Richarlison, Gray, Bergvall, Werner, Spence, Kulusevski, Davies, Austin.

07:51 PM BST

Debut for Solanke

“There will be a lot of focus tonight on Dominic Solanke, who completed that £65m move from Bournemouth to Tottenham last week. “Solanke was indispensable for Bournemouth last season and this move to Tottenham should provide Ange Postecoglou with the forward focal point the club has been seeking since the exit of Harry Kane. “With the England squad to be named later this month by interim manager Lee Carsley, Solanke has a huge chance to elevate himself into the senior set-up on a regular basis.”

07:48 PM BST

Live from Leicester

“Jamie Vardy will be 38 in January but he remains the Leicester City talisman and he’s back tonight. “Vardy has missed much of the pre-season programme after sustaining an injury against Villarreal yet he starts here against Tottenham, and as captain. “There’s also a return to the King Power for Tottenham’s James Maddison, who left last summer for a fee of £40m. “Brennan Johnson is also a familiar face for Steve Cooper after working with him at Nottingham Forest. “The atmosphere is rather subdued at the moment, and it will be emotional before kick-off when the ground pays tribute to the late, and much loved, Craig Shakespeare.”

07:44 PM BST

Back on familiar turf

07:39 PM BST

Debut for Solanke

07:35 PM BST

Ange Postecoglou speaking to Sky about debutant Dominic Solanke

“Really happy to get him in. Last season we had issues at both ends of the park but I always felt at that end, we were always a little short. “Getting in a striker, for the way we play will make an enormous difference. Dom [Solanke] is a perfect fit. Pleased to get him in.”

07:28 PM BST

Weekend results

Manchester United 1-0 Fulham

Ipswich 0-2 Liverpool

Arsenal 2-0 Wolves

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Bournemouth

Newcastle 1-0 Southampton

Everton 0-3 Brighton

West Ham 1-2 Aston Villa

Brentford 2-1 Crystal Palace

Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City

07:21 PM BST

Tributes to Craig Shakespeare

Leicester will pay tribute tonight to their former manager Craig Shakespeare, who died earlier this month - Getty Images

07:15 PM BST

Full team news

Jamie Vardy was not expected to be involved for Leicester tonight due to an injury but he starts for Steve Cooper’s side tonight. Bobby Decordova-Reid makes his debut after signing on a free transfer from Fulham along with Brighton loanee Facundo Buonanotte. Oliver Skipp, who has signed from Tottenham today, is not involved as he was not registered in time.

Leicester: Hermansen, Kristiansen, Faes Vestergaard, Justin, Winks, Ndidi; Buonanotte, Decordova-Reid, Fatawu, Vardy.

Substitutes: Ward, Ricardo, Nelson, Choudhury, Soumare, McAteer, Mavididi, Cannon, Okoli.

Dominic Solanke makes his Tottenham debut after his £65m move from Bournemouth. James Maddison returns to the King Power Stadium for the first time since leaving Leicester for Tottenham last summer. Archie Gray is on the bench after signing from Leeds this summer.

Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Maddison, Sarr, Johnson, Solanke, Son.

Substitutes: Dragusin; Richarlison, Gray, Bergvall, Werner, Spence, Kulusevski, Davies, Austin.

07:10 PM BST

Steve Cooper speaking to Sky ahead of the game

“Straight forward in the end, it’s well documented that Jamie [Vardy] has been injured and so has Patson [Daka]. “We did not have a striker. He said he feels good, he was a little bit uncomfortable that we didn’t have a fit striker and he made himself available. You have to trust his judgement. “The outside noise becomes a greater opportunity for us to do well. One thing we can do for ourselves tonight is to give everything, play well, show the supporters an identity they can associate with that will keep the good feeling going.”

07:05 PM BST

Cooper’s first game in charge

The beginning of a new era 👊#LEITOT pic.twitter.com/oxwZPoRcNV — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 19, 2024

06:59 PM BST

Business in the transfer market

Leicester’s selected transfer activity

IN: Facundo Buonanotte (Loan, Brighton), Bobby DeCordova-Reid (Free, Fulham), Oliver Skipp (£25 million, Tottenham)

OUT: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£30 million, Leicester), Kelechi Iheanacho (Free, Sevilla)

Tottenham’s selected transfer activity

IN: Dominic Solanke (£65 million, Bournemouth), Archie Gray (£30 million, Leeds), Wilson Odobert (£30 million, Burnley), Lucas Bergvall (£8 million, Djurgarden)

OUT: Emerson Royal (£12 million, AC Milan), Joe Rodon (£10 million, Leeds), Ryan Sessegnon (Free, Fulham), Ivan Perisic (Free, Hajduk Split), Tanguy Ndombele (Free, Nice)

06:53 PM BST

06:47 PM BST

Leicester team news

06:45 PM BST

Tottenham team news

06:41 PM BST

Joining the hosts from tonight’s visitors

Oliver Skipp is City 👊 pic.twitter.com/ijgGH0lpXQ — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 19, 2024

06:36 PM BST

06:18 PM BST

Preview

The opening weekend of the new Premier League season comes to a close tonight at the King Power Stadium as newly promoted Leicester host Tottenham. Leicester topped the Championship table last season to bounce straight back into the top flight but it has been a summer of change at the club as the man who led them back to the Premier League, Enzo Maresca, has jumped ship to Chelsea, with former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper replacing Maresca.

The two sides are coming up against each other tonight, but that has not stopped them from negotiating off the pitch. Leicester have today announced the signing of Oliver Skipp from Tottenham, but he will not be involved tonight as players have to be registered before 12pm on the Friday before the weekend’s fixtures. In addition to Skipp, they have also signed Bobby DeCordova-Reid on a free transfer after he left Fulham and Facundo Buonanotte on loan from Brighton.

Cooper will not be able to call on the services of striker Patson Daka, who has been ruled out for a few months with an ankle injury. Conor Coady is also set to miss tonight’s game.

A new manager for Leicester on their return to the Premier League - Getty Images

Tottenham are set to hand a debut tonight to striker Dominic Solanke, who they signed from Bournemouth for £65 million last week. Ange Postecoglou has confirmed Solanke is settling in well in north London.

“Thankfully, it’s what we expected. He’s a top pro and a good guy - he’s settled into the dressing room really well. Football-wise you can see he has all the attributes we need. We’ve still got a couple of training sessions to go but he’s doing well.”

Archie Gray could also make his Tottenham debut tonight, after arriving from Leeds this summer. Ange Postecoglou’s side have also added Wilson Odobert, who arrived from Burnley just a few days ago. One man who will not be involved for Tottenham tonight is Yves Bissouma, who has been suspended by Tottenham for tonight’s match after a video emerged of him inhaling laughing gas.

Back in the 2022-23 season, both fixtures between these two sides ended in emphatic victories; Tottenham won 6-2 in their home fixture before Leicester got their revenge by winning 4-1. Leicester, who are unbeaten in their past five opening day fixtures, have 13 wins against Tottenham, their joint-most Premier League victories over one team.

Team news to follow shortly.