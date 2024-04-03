Jamie Foxx Is 'Super Busy, Happy and Going Strong' a Year After His Health Scare (Exclusive Source)

A source tells PEOPLE that Jamie Foxx was "literally right back to his old self" while filming upcoming episodes of 'Beat Shazam'

Jamie Foxx is "doing incredibly well" as he marches toward his return to Beat Shazam and several new projects, a source tells PEOPLE.

“He is so busy, and back to doing what he loves," the source says of Foxx, 56, who will be returning to host the FOX game show with his daughter Corinne Foxx, 30, for its upcoming season.

"Jamie didn’t skip a beat on Beat Shazam," the source says. "He was literally right back to his old self. Really on it!"



Foxx's return to the game show and upcoming movies — IMDb lists at least three films the actor has in 2024 — comes after he suffered a "medical complication" in April 2023 and spent a number of months out of the public eye.

While Foxx has not yet clarified exactly what happened, he said at the seventh annual AAFCA Special Achievement Awards in March that he will share the full story in a forthcoming stand-up comedy special.

A second insider tells PEOPLE Tuesday that Foxx "is super busy, happy and going strong,” nearly one year after the medical emergency.



"He is gung ho work now, living clean and enjoying his good health," the insider says. "Jamie is a social guy, he likes to be around his friends, he has to be busy doing all kinds of different things. He is a bonafide entrepreneur with new projects bubbling all of the time."



Among Foxx's upcoming movies includes Netflix's Back in Action, the spy movie he costars in with Cameron Diaz.

An official Netflix logline for the movie on Tudum reads that Foxx and Diaz's characters Emily and Matt "find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown," years after giving up their careers with the CIA.



Other films Foxx has in the works include Tin Soldier and Not Another Church Movie. The Django Unchained star has several more films in various stages of development; the second insider tells PEOPLE that Foxx, who appeared in four movies throughout 2023, "also has to be busy."



"He loves it," the source adds.



