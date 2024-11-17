Jameson Williams TD celebration: Lions WR pays homage to Marshawn Lynch

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

The Detroit Lions had a 28-6 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars at halftime of their Week 11 clash. Jameson Williams continued the beatdown just four plays into the second half.

Williams caught a middle-of-the-field pass from Jared Goff and used his speed to break away from a couple of Jaguars defenders.

Once Williams got into space, no Jacksonville players could catch him. He scampered into the end-zone for a 64-yard score, but not before paying homage to one of the NFL's great running backs.

That would be Marshawn Lynch. Williams pulled off the former Seattle Seahawks star's signature celebration – a backwards jump into the end-zone during which the running back would grab at his groin – as he extended Detroit's lead over Jacksonville.

Jameson Williams just did the Marshawn Lynch #Lions 😂 pic.twitter.com/8GXFmUBlQq — Jake Friel (@Jake_FrieI) November 17, 2024

Williams will likely be met with a fine because of that gesture, as Lynch often did during his NFL career. Still, NFL fans were amused by Williams' move and there's no denying that the Lions are going "Beast Mode" – the nickname affectionately given to Lynch during his NFL career – against the Jaguars.

Detroit has often dominated that during their red-hot start to the 2024 NFL season, ranking second in the NFL in points per game (31.6) entering Week 11.

And now, the Lions appear to be well on their way to a 9-1 record through 10 games, giving them the inside track for the NFC's No. 1 seed.

