James surpasses Jordan as all-time playoff scoring leader

May 25, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) attempts a layup against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter of game five of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James has moved past Hall of Famer Michael Jordan as the leading scorer in NBA playoff history.

James, who entered Game Five of the Eastern Conference final against the host Boston Celtics on Thursday needed 28 points to surpass Jordan (5,987 points). He reached the milestone late in the third quarter with a three-point shot.

The 32-year-old James, who is seeking a fourth NBA title, took 212 postseason games to surpass Jordan, a six-time champion who played 179 playoff games.

