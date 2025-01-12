James McAtee has given Pep Guardiola food for thought over the second half of the season

Manchester City cruised into the fourth round of the FA Cup yesterday with an 8-nil win over Salford City. There were plenty of good performers for Pep Guardiola’s side yesterday. One of those was James McAtee. The youngster scored a second-half hat trick, and coming out of the game at the Etihad, he has given Pep Guardiola food for thought for the second half of the season.

The performance of James McAtee yesterday was a tail of two halves. In the first half, he wasn’t at his best, as he looked to be guilty of trying too hard to make an impression. But in the second half, McAtee burst into life and let the game come to him. The results were clear to see as he scored three goals in the second half. McAtee’s second-half performance was reminiscent of Ilkay Gundogan in his prime. The Manchester City youngster showed his ability to ghost into the box and finish calmly. That attribute of McAtee’s play could be a handy asset during the second half of the season for Manchester City.

Manchester City have struggled for a consistent goal threat outside of Erling Haaland this season. Although yesterday’s win for City was only over Salford there were glimpses that McAtee could aid in this department for the remainder of this season. He showed his goal-scoring prowess yesterday, and that could unlock the door for more minutes for McAtee.

Pep Guardiola acknowledged that James McAtee wasn’t at his best during the first half of yesterday’s match. But Guardiola was thrilled to see McAtee score a hat trick yesterday. Speaking during his post game press conference Guardiola explained: “I’m not going to deny how happy I am. It’s not easy to score a hat trick but he can play better. First half was not his best and he has to do that. But he’s an exceptional guy and he has special talent. When he plays close to the opposition, he has an incredible sense of goal. His work ethic is unbelievable and he is aggressive. Today was not easy. He was man marked in the middle. I’m really pleased for him.”

Manchester City are in the process of rebuilding their squad over the January transfer window and next summer. James McAtee has the opportunity to be a part of it if he can build on his performance against Salford City yesterday. There is a role in Pep Guardiola’s squad for a player like McAtee. The hope is that his performance yesterday can be the start of something for James McAtee.