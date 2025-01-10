James Madison visits Appalachian State following Freeman's 31-point outing

James Madison Dukes (9-7, 2-2 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-7, 2-2 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison plays Appalachian State after Mark Freeman scored 31 points in James Madison's 80-78 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Mountaineers are 6-2 on their home court. Appalachian State is seventh in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 34.1 rebounds. CJ Huntley leads the Mountaineers with 6.0 boards.

The Dukes have gone 2-2 against Sun Belt opponents. James Madison is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Appalachian State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.6 per game James Madison gives up. James Madison averages 10.8 more points per game (74.9) than Appalachian State gives up to opponents (64.1).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Tate is averaging 15.1 points, 5.1 assists and 2.5 steals for the Mountaineers.

Freeman is averaging 13.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Dukes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press