Jameis Winston on interceptions: 'Praying for the Lord to deliver me from pick-sixes'

Jameis Winston set a Cleveland Browns record with 497 passing yards in Monday night's 41-32 loss to the Denver Broncos.

But despite also throwing four touchdown passes, it was his two interceptions returned for touchdowns — and three picks overall — that stuck with the quarterback.

"I know I'm better than this," Winston said of the turnovers in a postgame news conference. "Like, I'm just praying for the Lord to deliver me from pick-sixes."

Winston's first interception against the Broncos came in the second quarter, when his pass intended for tight end Jordan Akins was nabbed by edge rusher Nik Bonitto and returned 71 yards, giving Denver a 21-10 lead. His second extinguished any hope for a Cleveland comeback from a 34-32 deficit in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter, as Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian leaped to jump Elijah Moore's route and took the interception 44 yards after getting back on his feet. On the subsequent drive, Winston was picked off by Broncos linebacker Cody Barton in the end zone after two long passes and a pass interference got the Browns to the 2-yard line.

The turnovers marred a prolific night for Cleveland's offense, which set a season high in scoring. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy had 235 receiving yards, setting an all-time high for a player facing his former team.

Winston said he apologized to his teammates for the pick-sixes.

"It's tough to win when you have two defensive touchdowns that the quarterback gave (the other team)," Winston said. "Defense played good. Offense played well. I didn't do a great job."

Volatile play has been the hallmark of Winston's 10-year NFL career. The No. 1 pick in the 2015 NFL draft set the single-season record for pick-sixes with seven in 2019. His 30 interceptions that year are tied for seventh most in NFL history and are the only time since 1989 that a quarterback has reached that mark. Yet he also led the league with 5,109 passing yards that season and recorded a career-high 33 touchdown passes.

The Buccaneers brought aboard Tom Brady the following season, and Winston signed with the New Orleans Saints. Winston started just 10 games over four years after a 2021 knee injury derailed his second shot as a first stringer. He joined the Browns as a backup this offseason before taking over after Deshaun Watson was lost for the season to a torn Achilles in October.

Winston, who entered the night with the highest interception rate (3.4%) of any active player, vowed to turn things around.

"I'm gonna keep working," Winston said. "I'm gonna fix it. ... Nothing is going to change from a mental perspective, but the physical perspective, I'm gonna continue to work, and I'll be better."

