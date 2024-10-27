Jameis Winston, Browns stun Ravens with game-winning touchdown bomb in 1st game since Deshaun Watson injury

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass in the first quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Jameis Winston era in Cleveland is off to an excellent start.

The Browns bottled up the scorching Ravens and tallied a season-high point tally in a 29-24 upset of Baltimore on Sunday. The win was just the second of the season for the Browns and came against a Ravens team that entered Sunday tied for the second-best record in the AFC.

Cleveland capped the game on offense with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Winston to Cedric Tillman with 59 seconds remaining.

TILLY PUTS US AHEAD!#BALvsCLE on CBS and NFL+ pic.twitter.com/nLKMAgT9Tu — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 27, 2024

One play before the touchdown pass, Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton dropped a would-be interception that hit him in the hands and would have all but secured a victory for Baltimore.

KYLE HAMILTON DROPPED THE PICK... REALLY!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/IQEhlVK6Di — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) October 27, 2024

The game for Winston was his first as a starter for Cleveland, a week after starter Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon tear. Winston led the Browns to a second-half lead with a pair of third-quarter touchdown drives before throwing the game-winning touchdown in the final minute of regulation.

Winston finished the day completing 27 off 41 yards for 334 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. A Browns offense that entered the day averaging an NFL-worst 253.9 yards per game posted 401 yards of total offense.

Cleveland held a 20-17 fourth-quarter lead and opted to attempt a 48-yard field goal rather than go for it on fourth-and-3 with 4:55 remaining. Dustin Hopkins was successful on his attempt to extend the lead to 23-17.

The Ravens responded with a six-play 91-yard drive that ended with a two-yard Derrick Henry touchdown run, leaving 2:19 for Cleveland to respond. The Browns countered with a a 69-yard touchdown drive to secure the win.

Cleveland's defense then did the rest, stopping the Ravens short of the end zone before the game clock hit zero. The Ravens had a shot at the end zone on their final play after Lamar Jackson scrambled and bought some time on first-and-10 from the Baltimore 30. But his pass fell incomplete as Cleveland's secondary didn't allow any Ravens receivers to get open in the end zone.

When his final pass fell incomplete, Jackson removed his helmet and slammed it to the turf in frustration.