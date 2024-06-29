Jamal Musiala weathers mighty storm but Germany’s real Euro 2024 test is still ahead

On a night of stoppages, Germany almost stumble, but keep going. That was summed up and sealed by Jamal Musiala’s smooth run and finish after a performance that previously had so many rough edges. That goal put a sheen on a match that had literally been so muddied, where Germany were somewhat fortunate to turn it all on two big decisions and a controversial Kai Havertz penalty. Just moments after Joachim Andersen had a goal ruled out for a genuine toenail offside, the ball hit his stretched hand for the call that ultimately sent the hosts to a 2-0 win.

They had to work their way through a lot, though, including an extreme thunderstorm that saw the game paused for the players’ safety. It was another echo of the 1974 World Cup here, given how heavy rain besieged that tournament. It remains to be seen whether it will be the same outcome, and a German win. A touch of the gloss has gone from that opening win over Scotland, but they have now done that hard part. And it had become much harder than ever thought. This was Germany’s first tournament knockout win since 2016. It’s still the bare minimum expected. They might just have to go to the maximum for a potential quarter-final against Spain.

While the system has generally worked well at this tournament, and each of the decisions here did look technically correct, it was not the smoothest communication. There has already been focus on how these delays have coincided with English officials in charge, and in a rain-soaked Dortmund it was Stuart Atwell on the monitor for Michael Oliver.

Kai Havertz slides in celebration after Germany take the lead (Getty Images)

Once again, however, they were the right decisions by the rules. And Germany were the right winners in terms of who deserved it from overall play. That wasn’t to say it was comfortable or completely convincing, but that won’t really matter. They’re there. They just have some way to go.

The stoppages were symbolic in that sense. For all Germany’s speed, they aren’t at full pelt in terms of how the team moves as a collective. It perhaps points to potential problems in more exacting games against the top-level sides, not that there are that many of those. Germany might just play one in their very next match, if Spain do get past Georgia as expected.

For the moment, the hosts are exciting and promising, but still very far from the finished product. There are still rough edges to their game, that they occasionally try to overcome with pure force. So it was with Joshua Kimmich’s early drive and some of the direct breaks.

They looked like they were struggling to open Denmark other than from crosses, before the penalty.

A lightning storm hits the Germany-Denmark match in Dortmund (Getty Images)

For Germany’s part, it was one of those many aerial attacks that actually saw them put the ball in the net in the first few minutes. Nico Schlotterbeck’s header was ruled out for a fairly soft infringement, so Germany had their own reasons to be aggrieved. The pause in the game might actually have done them so good. The lightning really amped up around the same time Germany started to slow. Denmark, well, had weathered the early storm. Then a literal one came. The rain was biblical, eventually producing three separate waterfalls sliding off the sloped roofs. There were a few minutes where it was so heavy it was genuinely hard to fully see the other end of the ground. Uefa protocols demand the players come off for their own welfare.

A tactical technician like Julian Nagelsmann thereby got extra time to talk things through with his players, although Germany didn’t immediately improve.

Robert Andrich had been brought in over Florian Wirz to offer extra security in midfield, but Denmark were still searing Germany on counter-attacks. That is going to be something Nagelsmann has to really think about if it is indeed to be Spain in the quarter-finals. He may need more than Andrich to stop Spain’s Nico Williams and Yamine Lamal, or maybe even Georgia’s Kvicha Kvaratshkelia.

Neuer had to be strong for some key moments, like one brilliant Danish break after the storm stoppage. The goalkeeper was out so quickly to close down Rasmus Hojlund, who was left with little option in his finish.

Jamal Musiala celebrates scoring Germany’s second goal (Getty Images)

Temporarily taken aback, Germany were chaotic in defence for one second-half set piece. That is another area of potential concern, although the conditions didn’t help. Andersen eventually turned the ball in, but Thomas Delaney’s toe was just about in front of the offside line. Just four minutes later by the clock, but much sooner in terms of actual play, Havertz clipped a cross over that touched Andersen’s hand. After a few seconds passed, Oliver was called to have a look at it. A penalty was given.

Duly, Havertz stuttered his run, and actually looked to stop altogether. The Danes might have complained about that. The actual delivery was exactingly precise, as Havertz put it in off the inside of the post.

Germany were away, and so was Musiala. There was by then no stopping him as he ran through in goal and smoothly wrapped it around Kasper Schmeichel in a style like Thierry Henry.

Germany don’t quite look like champions as much as they did against Scotland, but they are that bit closer. Maybe it’s games like this that can ensure they really start up.