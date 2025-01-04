Jamal Mashburn Jr. scores 24 points to spark Temple past Wichita State 91-85

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr.'s 24 points helped Temple defeat Wichita State 91-85 on Friday night.

Mashburn shot 8 for 16 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Owls (9-5, 1-0 American Athletic Conference). Elijah Gray scored 15 points and added five rebounds. William Settle shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 7 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Shockers (10-4, 0-1) were led in scoring by Justin Hill, who finished with 25 points, five assists and three steals. Wichita State also got 18 points and three steals from Xavier Bell. Corey Washington also had 13 points.

Mashburn scored 13 points in the first half and Temple went into the break trailing 39-37. Temple pulled off the victory after a 15-2 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave them the lead at 83-71 with 2:38 left in the half. Mashburn scored 11 second-half points.

Up next for Temple is a matchup Wednesday with East Carolina on the road. Wichita State hosts South Florida on Monday.

