Jalen Johnson returns after missing last five games

Brad Rowland: Jalen Johnson is AVAILABLE to play tonight for the Hawks in Boston after missing the last five games with a shoulder injury. Trae Young and De’Andre Hunter are also available after missing Wednesday’s game.

Source: Bluesky

More on this storyline

Lauren L. Williams: Hawks injury report for Saturday @ Celtics: Probable Hunter (left foot soreness) Young (right rib contusion) Questionable Johnson (right shoulder inflammation) Out Bufkin (right shoulder surgery) Nance (right hand surgery) Risacher (left adductor irritation) Zeller (nwt) -via Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL / January 17, 2025

Lauren L. Williams: For tomorrow’s game vs. Phoenix: Questionable Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee inflammation) Trae Young (illness) Out Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder surgery) Jalen Johnson (right shoulder inflammation) Larry Nance Jr. (right hand surgery) Cody Zeller (not with team) -via Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL / January 13, 2025

Brad Rowland: Per source, Jalen Johnson stayed in California to rehab his shoulder. He’s expected to meet the Hawks back in Atlanta. Still TBD on his return. -via Bluesky / January 8, 2025

