Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley split the bill to purchase Christmas golf carts for offensive line

Saquon Barkley is having a historic 2024 season, and Jalen Hurts has the Eagles at 12-3 and prepared to make a deep playoff run. Christmas is on Wednesday, and in a well-documented tradition, the running back and quarterback split the bill on golf carts for the entire offensive line Olivia Reiner of The Inquirer reported.

Playing behind the NFL’s top offensive line, Hurts is 20th in the NFL with 2,903 yards and is 18th in the NFL with 18 touchdown passes.

As I was leaving the NovaCare Complex today, Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley's joint holiday gifts to the Eagles offensive line arrived. They bought each lineman a personalized golf cart with their last name and number on it. Hurts and Barkley's logos are on the back. pic.twitter.com/6fhdrqNNtZ — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) December 24, 2024

Barkley leads the NFL with 1,838 rushing yards and is 162 yards away from 2,000 and 277 yards from Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record.

Barkley is tied for 2nd in the NFL with 13 rushing touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Eagles stars Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley buy golf carts for offensive line