Jalen Hurts ruled out of the Eagles' game at the Commanders with a concussion

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jalen Hurts was ruled out of the Philadelphia Eagles’ game at the Washington Commanders on Sunday with a concussion.

Hurts’ head bounced off the ground at the end of one run, and Frankie Luvu hit him in the helmet at the end of another early in the first quarter. Hurts went to the blue medical tent on the visiting sideline and was replaced at quarterback by Kenny Pickett.

After putting his helmet back on and trying to return to the game, Hurts was escorted back to the tent and then down the tunnel to the locker room. Pickett threw a touchdown pass to A.J. Brown and an interception after, and Saquon Barkley ran for two TDs as the Eagles went up 21-7 before the end of the first quarter.

Hurts was 1 of 4 passing for 11 yards and ran for 41 before leaving. He had led the team to a franchise-record 10-game winning streak.

Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press