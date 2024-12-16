Jalen Hurts accounts for 3 TDs and Eagles beat Steelers 27-13 for franchise-best 10th straight win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw touchdown passes to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to mute scrutiny of the Eagles' offense, and Philadelphia won its franchise-record 10th straight game, 27-13 over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkey’s chase of the NFL season rushing record was slowed when he ran for just 65 yards on 19 carries. Barkley, who still leads the NFL with 1,688 yards, took a low hit from Pittsburgh’s Minkah Fitzpatrick and missed most of the second quarter.

Hurts also had a rushing touchdown on a tush push for the Eagles (12-2), who were denied a shot a clinching the NFC East when Washington beat New Orleans earlier in the day. AFC North-leading Pittsburgh (10-4) lost for the second time in nine games but clinched a playoff spot thanks to losses by Miami and Indianapolis.

The Steelers lost star linebacker T.J Watt to an apparent foot injury after he chased down Hurts in the fourth quarter. Watt, who leads the Steelers with 11 1/2 sacks, was checked out in the medical tent and did not return.

Hurts and the Eagles' offense still weren't dynamic a week after both Smith and Brown griped about a lack of catches in a win over Carolina. Hurts and Brown faced scrutiny later in the week when injured defensive end Brandon Graham appeared on a Philadelphia sports radio station and suggested there was friction between the Pro Bowl duo.

Hurts, who threw for 290 yards and after not topping 200 in any of the last three games, tried to squash any perceived in-house dissention on the opening drive. He connected with Smith twice and Brown once, leading to Jake Elliott's 34-yard field goal.

Brown, who walked gingerly on the sideline late in the game, had eight catches for 110 yards and Smith had 11 for 109 yards a week after they combined for only eight catches and 80 yards.

Hurts hit Brown late in the first quarter for a 5-yard TD — the pair celebrated with the Kid ’N Play dance — and connected with Smith on a 2-yard score in the second for a 17-3 lead.

Pittsburgh's Russell Wilson was stymied by the Eagles' tough defense and threw for a season-low 128 yards. He threw a 9-yard TD pass to Pat Freiermuth while falling to 6-1 lifetime against the Eagles.

It was clear the Steelers missed injured wide receiver George Pickens, who leads the team in receptions (55) and yards receiving (850) by a wide margin. He missed a second straight game with a hamstring injury.

The Steelers haven’t won at Philadelphia since Oct. 24, 1965.

Wilson botched a pitch to Najee Harris in the third quarter and the Eagles recovered. That led to Hurts' score on a 1-yard tush push for a 27-13 lead.

It was the first time the teams — among the original eight in the NFL — played each other when both had a double-digit win total. But this meeting of playoff-bound franchises wasn't all that competitive.

Chris Boswell kicked field goals of 37 and 49 yards and became Pittsburgh's season leader in field goals with 38.

Barkley update

Barkley needs 418 yards over the final three games to top Eric Dickerson’s 40-year-old NFL record. Dickerson rushed for 2,105 yards for the Los Angeles Rams in 1984.

Barkley was drilled in the right knee by Fitzpatrick late in the first quarter and landed on his right shoulder. He was briefly examined and returned to the sideline with his helmet in hand.

He rushed two times for 3 yards after the hit, then didn’t have another carry until after halftime. His rushing total was his second worst this season.

Injuries

Steelers: CB Donte Jackson sustained a back injury. ... Backup QB Justin Fields had an abdominal injury.

Eagles: S Sydney Brown suffered a concussion on a hit during the opening kickoff. ... LG Landon Dickerson suffered a knee injury.

Up next

Steelers: At Baltimore on Saturday in a key AFC North matchup.

Eagles: At Washington next Sunday.

Dan Gelston, The Associated Press