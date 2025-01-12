Jalen Brunson scores 44 in Knicks' 140–106 blowout of Bucks

The New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks went into Sunday's matchup separated by 3 1/2 games in the Eastern Conference standings. But the gap between the two teams might be more significant than the standings demonstrate based on the Knicks' 140–106 demolition of the Bucks at Madison Square Garden.

Jalen Brunson scored 44 points (shooting 5-of-10 on 3-pointers) with five rebounds and six assists to lead New York. The Knicks also got a star performance from Karl-Anthony Towns, who tallied 30 points and 18 rebounds.

Brunson might have gotten 50 if he hadn't left the game with an apparent shoulder injury in the third quarter. He appeared to get hurt in a collision with A.J. Green while driving to the basket. Brook Lopez also made contact in the lane, but didn't appear to hit the right shoulder that Brunson grabbed in pain.

The replay of the Brook Lopez block attempt where it looks like he catches Jalen Brunson's hand as Brunson is following though. Jalen was holding his shoulder pic.twitter.com/58L7WxrB4V — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) January 12, 2025

The Knicks point guard went to the locker room, filling the home crowd with dread. But he soon returned to the game to rousing cheers and chants of "M-V-P." But with a 30-point lead, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau pulled his starters and Brunson didn't get an opportunity to go for 50.

Thibodeau told reporters after the game that Brunson suffered a "stinger" and was fine.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 24 points and 13 rebounds, followed by 22 points from Damian Lillard and 16 from Khris Middleton off the bench. But the Knicks' greater depth overpowered the Bucks, notably with Cameron Payne contributing 18 points in reserve while shooting 4-for-7 on 3s.

Tom Thibodeau on today's effort against the Bucks:



"I thought it was a good response in all areas... we knew it would be a challenge, and I thought we responded in a positive way." pic.twitter.com/bWHF433oRu — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 12, 2025

Thibodeau was happy with how the Knicks bounced back from their 25-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

"I thought it was a good response in all areas, fought strong on both sides of the ball, played with good pace both in transition and the half-court," he said. "We knew it would be a challenge that would require multiple efforts, and I thought we responded in a positive way."

With the win, the Knicks improved to 26–14 and maintained the No. 3 spot in the East standings. The Bucks dropped to 20–17 and fell to the fifth seed, a half-game below the Orlando Magic and 4 1/2 behind New York.

The Knicks hosts the Detroit Pistons on Monday for the second part of a back-to-back on the schedule. Milwaukee hosts the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, then faces the Magic on Wednesday.