Jalen Brunson out against Jazz

.

Ian Begley: Jalen Brunson (calf) will not play tonight, Knicks say. Miles McBride will start in his place, team says.

Source: x.com

What's the buzz on Twitter?

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

We don't talk enough about Jalen Brunson.

-- Most points in the NBA in 2024 (SGA could catch him, they both have one game remaining.)

-- 5th-most assists in the NBA in 2024.

(This includes playoffs.) - 9:01 AM

More on this storyline

Fred Katz: Josh Hart on Jalen Brunson's 55-point performance: "That's why he's the captain." -via Twitter @FredKatz / December 28, 2024

Kris Pursiainen: Knicks win 136-132 in OT over the Wizards. Jalen Brunson had 55 points and nine assists. He shot 3/11 from behind the arc. 15/20 on two-pointers. 16/17 at the FT line. 71.5 TS%. Only three turnovers. Good god. -via Twitter / December 28, 2024

NY Knicks PR: Jalen Brunson scored 55 points tonight against the Wizards. He has now registered his third 50-point game as a Knick, which is tied with Richie Guerin for the second most in franchise history. -via Twitter @NY_KnicksPR / December 28, 2024

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Jalen Brunson out against Jazz