Jake Paul's big talk of 90,000 fans for Mike Tyson fight no guarantee of crowd size

At least twice, Jake Paul has looked into a video camera and said 90,000 will be at AT&T Stadium to watch his fight with Mike Tyson on Nov. 15.

There appears to be no guarantee he’s right less than two weeks before the event.

With prices for the cheapest seats dropping to $30 this week, it’s unclear how many people will attend a heavyweight boxing match advertised as a mega event.

Tyson vs. Paul: Highest-grossing gate in Texas history

"At this moment, the attendance would fill Dodger Stadium and would be the largest crowd ever to witness a Tyson fight,'' Joann Mignano, the boxer's publicist, told USA TODAY Sports by text Saturday.

The seating capacity for Dodger Stadium is 56,000.

The seating capacity of AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, is 80,000, said Tad Carper. He also said the capacity could increase to 90,000 with the sale of standing-room-only seats, said the senior Vice President for communications with the Cowboys.

Mignano said the Tyson-Paul fight already is the highest-grossing gate in the history of Texas combat sports, including UFC. She did not provide a figure, but the "live gate'' for the fight between Alvarez and Saunders generated $9 million, according to Boxing Scene.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul (R) face off at an exclusive press conference ahead of their November bout during the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 at Jacob Javits Center on August 18, 2024 in New York City.

Tyson vs. Paul: Hundreds of tickets remain

Hundreds of tickets were listed on Seat Geek for $50 or less at the time this story was written.

Seat Geek, the official ticketer for the fight between Tyson and Paul, has declined to provide information about tickets sold. MVP did not respond to questions about ticket sales.

But Cameron Papp, who works in communications for Seat Geek, on Friday said the company isn’t sure if standing-room-only tickets will be released.

“Our partner (Cowboys/AT&T Stadium) will decide,’’ Papp said by email.

The Cowboys have referred questions regarding ticket sales to Most Valuable Promotions, co-founded by Paul.

Paul made the claims in videos taped Sept. 15 while he and Tyson made an appearance at AT&T Stadium before the Cowboys home opener against the New Orleans Saints. One of the videos specifically addressed ticket sales through Seat Geek.

Two ringside seats on Seat Geek are listed for $25,000, but it appears the most expensive tickets remain unsold. This week Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), co-founded by Paul, announced it had partnered with a company to sell a VIP package for $2 million.

MVP announced the VIP package’s availability in May and on Friday Darrell Rovell posted renderings on his verified X account.

On May 8, 2021, when boxing star Canelo Alvarez beat Billy Joe Saunders at AT&T Stadium, fight organizers reported an official attendance of 73,126 – an all-time record for an indoor U.S. boxing event.

According to the Guinness World Book of Records, 108,713 spectators attended the 2010 NBA All-Star Game at AT&T Stadium.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight really a sellout event?