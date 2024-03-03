Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland LIVE: Updates and results plus Amanda Serrano fight tonight

Jake Paul continues his boxing venture tonight, fighting Ryan Bourland on the undercard of Amanda Serrano’s bout with Nina Meinke in Puerto Rico.

YouTube star Paul, who has gone 8-1 (5 knockouts) as a professional, has built his record with wins over UFC veterans but most recently fought pro boxer Andre August in December. Paul, 27, won that contest via first-round KO, and now the American boxes another pro in Bourland.

Paul’s fellow American has a record of 17-2 (six KOs), but Bourland, 35, has not fought since September 2022.

In the main event, Puerto Rico’s own Serrano defends her unified featherweight titles, facing Nina Meinke across a maxmium of 12 three-minute rounds. Serrano was undisputed champion until December, when she vacated the WBC belt due to the council’s refusal to sanction a women’s fight for the length that Serrano desired.

Follow live updates from Paul vs Bourland and Serrano vs Meinke, below.

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland and Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke

Jake Paul (8-1, 5 knockouts) boxes Ryan Bourland (17-2, 6 KOs) in Puerto Rico

Cruiserweight bout takes place on undercard of Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke

Paul, 27, faces another pro boxer in Bourland, three months after knocking out Andre August

American Bourland, 35, has not fought since September 2022

Puerto Rican featherweight Serrano defends unified titles across 12 three-minute rounds

Serrano vacated WBC belt when council refused to sanction 12 three-minute frames

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland and Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke

01:10 , Alex Pattle

Javon Walton vs Joshua Torres – Round four

Final round. Nice jabbing from Walton. Heavy left hook to the body by Torres.

Torres responds in kind after throwing a few more jabs. Torres is taunting the teenager.

Two brutal left hooks to the body by Torres. Those have brought down Walton’s right arm.

The younger man looks to strafe and recover slightly. Now he gets his jab going again.

Nice one-two by Walton. Another heavy body hook by Torres. We’ll go to the scorecards.

More boos from the San Juan crowd, unjustly so.

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland and Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke

01:05 , Alex Pattle

Javon Walton vs Joshua Torres – Round three

Boos right off the bat in this round! Torres is on the front foot, feeling more confident than he looked in round one, I’d say.

He’s put off balance by a blitz from Walton, however. Nice counter left hook to the head by Walton, after Torres throws a hook to the body.

Walton slips on the canvas. He’s back up and times a short cross very well! A lot of the exchanges are quite sloppy at the moment, though.

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland and Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke

01:01 , Alex Pattle

Javon Walton vs Joshua Torres – Round two

Torres gets after Walton and has a bit of success. He then slips an overhand attempt from Walton.

Decent counter cross from Walton now, and another – the latter landing to the chest. The crowd is still audibly restless.

A solid left hook lands for Torres, and the power of it has Walton slightly off balance. Walton is struggling to find his range at the moment.

Torres with a wide left hook to the body. Walton chases after him with jabs. More hooks to the body by Torres.

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland and Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke

00:57 , Alex Pattle

Javon Walton vs Joshua Torres – Round one

Four rounds scheduled here. Walton stands southpaw. He parries a couple of jabs before flicking out two of his own.

Walton tries for a left cross, but Torres is out of range. The crowd calls for more action, and Walton obliges! A brief flurry ensues, with both men landing scrappy hooks.

Now Walton comes forward again, throwing teasing shots while switching stances back and forth. He catches Torres on the end of a cross, and Torres stumbles back into the ropes.

Torres switches stances now. A clinch ensues. Another slow spell follows, as do more boos from the San Juan crowd.

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland and Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke

00:51 , Alex Pattle

Next up: Javon “Wanna” Walton vs Joshua Torres at featherweight!

This is an all-American clash. Torres, 32, is 0-1-1 as a professional, while 17-year-old Walton is 1-0.

That’s right, Walton is just 17, and he has a number of acting credits to his name already – showing that he has various options as he continues to mature. Walton has featured on the television show Euphoria among other projects.

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland and Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke

00:42 , Alex Pattle

Krystal Rosado def. Gloria Munguilla via majority decision (40-36, 40-36, 38-38).

Interesting scorecards! Munguilla, 11 years older than the 21-year-old Rosado, was game and won one round by Indy Sport’s reckoning.

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland and Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke

00:37 , Alex Pattle

Gloria Munguilla vs Krystal Rosado – Round four

Final round! Still Munguilla comes forward. She wings a long right hook but can’t find the mark.

Good head movement from Rosado, who jabs then circles away.

Left hook by the taller Rosado, as a brief clinch comes to an end.

Rosado jabs to the body. Munguilla backs her up to the ropes and lands hooks to the midriff. More holding now.

Right hook to the body by Rosado, left hook to the head by Munguilla. The American then misses with a lancing lead uppercut.

The final 20 or so seconds are a lot of fun! A brawl in the centre of the ring! We’ll go to the scorecards.

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland and Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke

00:33 , Alex Pattle

Gloria Munguilla vs Krystal Rosado – Round three

Jake Paul has just arrived outside the venue, landing in a helicopter...

Back under way in the ring, and Munguilla leans off the centre line to land a jab.

Munguilla is pressing forward, but Rosado’s counter work is decent at the moment. She lands a sharp jab, then a left hook.

More solid jabbing from Rosado, though Munguilla sets up a good right cross.

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland and Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke

00:29 , Alex Pattle

Gloria Munguilla vs Krystal Rosado – Round two

Munguilla looks to make it scrappy, closing distance and leaning on Rosado against the ropes.

Munguilla misses with a pair of hooks upstairs, then eats two to the body.

A right cross lands to the head of Munguilla, but she punishes Rosado with a hook. Another nice cross by Rosado.

Now the Puerto Rican digs a left hook into the body of Munguilla. And a harsh uppercut to the head!

Both women land left hooks upstairs! Stiff jab from Munguilla.

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland and Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke

00:26 , Alex Pattle

Gloria Munguilla vs Krystal Rosado – Round one

Four rounds scheduled here. Rosado with a crisp left hook early on. The women grapple briefly, with Munguilla trying a hook of her own as they separate.

Munguilla doesn’t land that hook but scores with her next attempt. Nice counter jab by Rosado, but Munguilla responds in kind.

More clinching. Rosado jabs off the break. Good head movement from Munguilla for the most part, then she lands a decent right cross.

Left hook on point for Rosado, then an overhand right. A right cross is just out of range for Munguilla.

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland and Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke

00:21 , Alex Pattle

We kick off the main card with Gloria Munguilla vs Krystal Rosado in a women’s super-bantamweight bout!

Munguilla has a record of 5-0 (0 KOs), while Rosado is 2-0 (1 KO) as a pro.

Great reception for home fighter Rosado. A few boos for her American opponent!

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland and Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke

00:10 , Alex Pattle

Another bit of related reading for you, as we wait for the fights to start:

Indy Sport conducted an exclusive interview with Jake Paul ahead of his fight with Tommy Fury last February. You can read the piece, which has since been updated, right here:

The hidden side of Jake Paul

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland and Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke

00:01 , Alex Pattle

The main card is due to begin any moment now!

While we wait for the in-ring action to begin, why not check out our report from Paul’s last fight, when the 27-year-old knocked out Andre August in round one in December?

Jake Paul lands huge uppercut KO in first round against Andre August

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland and Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke

Saturday 2 March 2024 23:53 , Alex Pattle

Fight card (subject to late changes)

Amanda Serrano (C) vs Nina Meinke (IBF, WBO, WBA women’s featherweight titles)

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland (cruiserweight)

Javon Walton vs Joshua Torres (featherweight)

Jonathan Gonzalez (C) vs Rene Santiago (WBO light-flyweight title)

Krystal Rosado vs Gloria Munguilla (super-flyweight)

Amanda Serrano (left) and Nina Meinke after weighing in for their title bout (Getty Images)

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland and Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke

Saturday 2 March 2024 23:45 , Alex Pattle

Paul vs Bourland odds

Paul – 1/12

Bourland – 7/1

Draw – 18/1

Serrano vs Meinke odds

Serrano – 1/20; Meinke – 10/1; Draw – 18/1

Jake Paul (left) and Ryan Bourland face off during their weigh-in (Getty Images)

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland and Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke

Saturday 2 March 2024 23:32 , Alex Pattle

Tonight’s event will stream live on Dazn in the UK, US and worldwide.

A subscription to the streaming platform is available to purchase here.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland online and on TV tonight

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland and Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke

Saturday 2 March 2024 23:20 , Alex Pattle

Tonight’s event is set to take place at the Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The main card is due to begin at 12am GMT on Sunday (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday), with Serrano vs Meinke ring walks set for 3am GMT (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).

Paul vs Bourland is expected to begin around one hour before that.

What time does Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland start tonight?

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland and Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke

Saturday 2 March 2024 23:02 , Alex Pattle

Stick around for all the build-up to those fights.

Jake Paul (left) and Ryan Bourland face off during their weigh-in (Getty Images)