Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland time: When does fight start in UK and US this weekend?

Jake Paul’s boxing venture continues this weekend, as the YouTube star fights on the undercard of Amanda Serrano’s title defence in Puerto Rico.

Paul, who knocked out Andre August in round one two months ago, returns to the ring to face another professional boxer here: 35-year-old Bourland.

Paul’s fellow American is 17-2 with six knockouts, though he has not fought since September 2022. Meanwhile, Paul is 8-1 (5 KOs).

In the main event, Puerto Rico’s own Serrano defends her unified featherweight titles against Germany’s Meinke. The fight, between the two southpaws, marks Serrano’s second straight contest to be scheduled for 12 three-minute rounds; after the WBC refused to endorse a 12-round women’s title fight, Serrano vacated the organisation’s belt in December.

When are the fights?

The event is set to take place on Saturday 2 March at the Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The main card is due to begin at 12am GMT on Sunday 3 March (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). No timings have yet been announced for Paul and Serrano’s respective ring walks.

How can I watch?

The event will stream live on Dazn in the UK, US and worldwide. A subscription to the streaming platform is available to purchase here.

Odds

Unified women's featherweight champion Amanda Serrano

Paul – 1/12; Bourland – 7/1; Draw – 18/1

Serrano – 1/20; Meinke – 10/1; Draw – 18/1

Full card (subject to change)

Amanda Serrano (C) vs Nina Meinke (IBF, WBO, WBA women’s featherweight titles)

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland (cruiserweight)

Javon Walton vs Joshua Torres (featherweight)

Jonathan Gonzalez (C) vs Rene Santiago (WBO light-flyweight title)

Krystal Rosado vs Gloria Munguilla (super-flyweight)