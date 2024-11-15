USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson on Netflix: Everything to know before Friday night's fight

Let's get ready to rumble: It's time for Jake Paul and Mike Tyson to finally meet in the boxing ring.

One of the biggest boxing matches in recent memory will take place in the Lone Star State on Friday night after months of buildup. The bout was planned for the summer, but after Tyson experienced an ulcer flare-up in May, the event was postponed to November. Now, Tyson is ready to go and the two polarizing figures will face off in a fight people around the world will be watching.

It'll be an action-packed night, so to prepare for what is sure to be a wild time, here is everything to know for Paul vs. Tyson:

When is Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson?

Paul and Tyson will fight on Friday, Nov. 15. The preliminary card starts at 5:30 p.m. ET while the main card starts at 8 p.m. ET.

The walkout time for Paul and Tyson has not been announced.

Where is Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson?

The event will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys. The stadium has an NFL capacity of 80,000.

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Date: Friday, Nov. 15

Time: Ring walk not yet announced (full event begins at 8 p.m. ET)

TV: Not available on TV

Streaming: Netflix

Do I need a Netflix subscription to watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson?

Yes. Paul vs. Tyson is only available to watch with a Netflix subscription. However, businesses like bars and restaurants with DirecTV can show the fight if it is pre-ordered beforehand.

The main event will exclusively air through Netflix, but the streaming service isn't needed to watch all of Friday's fights. The preliminary matches are available to watch for free via Most Valuable Promotions’ YouTube, Netflix Sports YouTube and Tudum.

How much does it cost to buy Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson?

For Netflix subscribers, nothing. There is no added cost to the fight, as all that's needed is any Netflix subscription.

Netflix subscription cost

There are three different types of Netflix subscriptions: standard with ads, standard and premium. All Netflix users, regardless of subscription tier, will be able to watch the fight for no additional cost. Here are the different Netflix subscriptions, their prices and what they come with:

Standard with ads ($6.99 per month) : Ad-supported, all mobile games − as well as most movies and TV shows − are available. Download and watch on two supported devices at a time. Watch in 1080p (Full HD)

Standard ($15.49 per month): Unlimited ad-free movies, TV shows and mobile games. Download and watch on two supported devices at a time. Watch in 1080p (Full HD) Can add one extra member who doesn't live with you.

Premium ($22.99 per month): Unlimited ad-free movies, TV shows and mobile games. Watch on four supported devices at a time. Download on six supported devices at a time. Watch in 4K (Ultra HD) + HDR and with Netflix spatial audio. Can add up to two extra members who don't live with you.



Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson full card

Preliminary bouts

(Can be viewed for free via Most Valuable Promotions’ YouTube, Netflix Sports YouTube and Tudum.)

Featherweight : Bruce Carrington vs Dana Coolwell

Super Lightweight : Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica

Super Middleweight: Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool for women’s WBO super middleweight title

Main card

(only with Netflix subscription)

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight rules

Paul and Tyson will fight in eight, two-minute rounds rather than the standard 10-12 rounds at three minutes each. There will also be a difference in the gloves worn. Both fighters will wear heavier 14-ounce gloves rather than the usual 10-ounce gloves.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson on Netflix: Everything to know before fight