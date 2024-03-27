Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson odds, date, and pick for Netflix fight

Mike Tyson is stepping back into the boxing ring to face former YouTuber Jake Paul this summer.

Tyson, who will celebrate his 58th birthday in June, has not fought in a professional match since 2005. That year, he quit before the seventh round in a bout with Kevin McBride that he later said he only took for the payday. He has a 50-6 record (44 KOs) in his professional career.

However, the former heavyweight champion did fight more recently with an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020. Paul fought in a co-main event on that card against former NBA player Nate Robinson. Tyson and Jones fought to a draw after eight full rounds, and Paul knocked out Robinson in the second round of his fight.

Paul, 27, has a 9-1 career record with six knockouts. He most recently defeated professional boxer Ryan Bourland in a first-round TKO in early March.

Official odds for the fight are not out just yet, but one expert shared preliminary odds in March. Here's everything we know about the Tyson vs. Paul fight so far.

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul preliminary odds

Earlier this month, DraftKings Sportsbook head oddsmaker Johnny Avello gave an early prediction of odds for the Tyson vs. Paul bout.

Jake Paul: -360

Mike Tyson: +300

While other odds are available on offshore betting sites, those sites are not regulated in the United States.

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

When: Saturday, July 20

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Streaming: Netflix

