Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry pre-fight press conference video live stream

Jake Paul and Mike Perry square off in an eight-round boxing match Saturday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

The event streams live on DAZN pay-per-view and also features Amanda Serrano vs. Stevie Morgan in the co-main event.

On Thursday, the combatants meet for another promotional event, the pre-fights press conference. Watch the live stream above to see Paul and Perry answer questions, go back-and-forth, and potentially face off.

