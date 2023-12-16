Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE: Boxing fight updates and undercard results tonight

Jake Paul will fight professional boxer Andre August in Orlando tonight, as the YouTube star continues his quest to become a ‘world champion’.

Paul has gone 7-1 as a pro boxer, mainly beating mixed martial artists – including UFC stars Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley – but suffering his first loss in February, in his first bout with a boxer.

Paul, 26, lost to Tommy Fury on points that night, but the American bounced back with a decision win over Diaz in August. Now, Paul will test himself against a boxer again, insisting that his goal is to build towards a world-title fight.

August, 35, is a relative unknown in the boxing world, but the American has a 10-1-1 record with five knockout wins to Paul’s four.

Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE

Jake Paul fights pro boxer Andre August in Orlando

Paul, 26, is 7-1 as a boxer with wins over numerous UFC stars

August, 35, has a record of 10-1-1 but is a relative unknown

Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE: Yoenis Tellez vs Livan Navarro

01:40 , Alex Pattle

Round 3

Navarro targets the body now, unfurling hooks from both wings. The pattern of the first rounds continues, though, with the older Cuban soon tiring.

Now it’s Tellez on the front foot, and he batters Navarro with multiple heavy right hands in a row! Navarro eventually goes down, but he’s just about able to beat the referee’s count!

He makes it to the bell, even firing back at Tellez in a wild end to the round!

Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE: Yoenis Tellez vs Livan Navarro

01:36 , Alex Pattle

Round 2

Navarro presses the action again, fighting behind his right hand.

Navarro is really loading up on his shots, but it’s paying off so far; he’s stifling Tellez and keeping the younger fighter moving and thinking, which is exhausting for the under-pressure boxer.

As in the first round, though, Navarro is slowing down now, and Tellez is taking the chance to come forward.

Tellez digs a hook into the body of Navarro, who comes back with a sequence of shots up top. Tellez works the body again, and Navarro winces and retreats...

Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE: Yoenis Tellez vs Livan Navarro

01:32 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Both men stand orthodox. Navarro with a one-two to the body of Tellez.

He follows up with a series of right crosses, all aimed upstairs, before winging a right hook to the body.

Tellez tries to get going with a jab, but he eats one instead.

Eventually Tellez gets onto the front foot, however, stemming the flow of Navarro’s output.

Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE: Yoenis Tellez vs Livan Navarro

01:24 , Alex Pattle

Next up is a super-welterweight bout between Yoenis Tellez and Livan Navarro.

This one is an all-Cuban affair. Tellez is 6-0 (5 KOs), while Navarro is 15-1 (9 KOs).

At 23 years old, Tellez is nine years younger than his opponent.

Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE: Lorenzo Medina def. Joshua Temple

01:19 , Alex Pattle

Medina refuses to pay any respect to Temple in his post-fight interview.

Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE: Lorenzo Medina vs Joshua Temple

01:11 , Alex Pattle

Round 6

MEDINA WITH THE TKO!

Medina wobbles Temple badly with a right straight, and Temple is on chicken legs. Medina follows up with a flurry of punches, and the referee steps in to protect a cornered and defenseless – but still standing – Temple.

Temple seems badly concussed; he’s jogging around the ring and raising his hands, as if he’s making his ring walk or celebrating a win...

Lorenzo Medina def. Joshua Temple via sixth-round TKO (0:29).

Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE: Lorenzo Medina vs Joshua Temple

01:07 , Alex Pattle

Round 5

Medina with some crisp right crosses in this penultimate round. He also squeezes in a left hook in a frantic exchange, with Temple almost landing one of his own.

Strong, step-in left hook to the body by Temple, with Medina backed up against the ropes.

Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE: Lorenzo Medina vs Joshua Temple

01:02 , Alex Pattle

Round 4

Medina predicted a fourth-round win, with six rounds scheduled overall. Let’s see if he can deliver.

OH! He does land a nice left hook that drops Temple to a knee, but the referee rules it as a shove, after Medina seemingly pushed down his opponent!

Moments later, the same left hook stumbles Temple somewhat...

No finish by the teenager in this round, though, after all...

Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE: Lorenzo Medina vs Joshua Temple

00:59 , Alex Pattle

Round 3

Medina with another sharp right hand, and Temple stumbles into the ropes! This has been a fun affair through two-and-a-half rounds.

Medina lands a crisp shot as Temple turns away, which causes Temple to complain to the referee. But it is a legal shot, clearly.

The action resumes, and Temple lands a beautiful step-back one-two.

Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE: Lorenzo Medina vs Joshua Temple

00:55 , Alex Pattle

Round 2

Temple with the accuracy he’s been missing! He steps in and drops Medina, who is soon up and claiming that Temple stepped on his foot and that it should be ruled a trip!

Medina, still just 19 years old by the way, is able to compose himself and quickly fires back! He wobbles Temple slightly with a right cross, but now Temple connects with another right of his own.

Medina had never been dropped as a pro before this round.

The replay shows that Temple *did* step on his foot, though!

Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE: Lorenzo Medina vs Joshua Temple

00:50 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Temple just misses with a left hook, as Medina shows off great hand speed to land a right cross.

Again Temple is just off the mark, this time with a right cross of his own. He backs up Medina but is still struggling for accuracy.

Much less output from Medina, but he’s been the sharper fighter when he has thrown.

Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE: Main card under way

00:43 , Alex Pattle

The main card kicks off with an all-American heavyweight bout between Lorenzo Medina and Joshua Temple.

Medina is 8-0 as a pro with seven KOs, while Temple is 12-2 with 10 KO wins.

Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE: Main card under way

00:39 , Alex Pattle

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is one of the analysts on Dazn’s broadcast this evening.

Paul boxed Woodley twice in 2021, beating his fellow American on points then finishing him with a stunning KO in their rematch.

Jake Paul knocking out Tyron Woodley in their rematch in 2021 (AFP via Getty Images)

Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE: Main card under way

00:30 , Alex Pattle

Okay, then! The main card is upon us. We’ll have undercard updates for you very, very shortly.

Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE: Next week’s huge event

00:20 , Alex Pattle

It’s a great week for combat-sports fans, with Paul vs August moments away, UFC 296 taking place tomorrow night, and the Day of Reckoning event next week. And that’s not even to mention Sunny Edwards vs Jesse Rodriguez, which is set for tomorrow evening, too.

At Day of Reckoning, Anthony Joshua boxes Otto Wallin on the same card as Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker, and this week saw the release of a strange, zombie-themed trailer for the mega-event in Saudi Arabia.

I spoke to the trailer’s director, Romain Chassaing, about how it came together...

Inside the making of the bizarre but brilliant Day of Reckoning trailer

Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE: Exclusive interview with Paul

00:05 , Alex Pattle

“The deepest insults are the ones that you believe to be true within your own mind,” Paul told me earlier this year. “Those are your insecurities. If I’m attacking these people’s insecurities, they’re gonna get all riled up, p****d off, bent out of shape.”

Paul, for his part, does not seem to take anything that anyone says about him remotely personally. “When they say anything about me, I’ve dealt with all my insecurities as a man. I’ve looked myself in the mirror and gone through so many spiritual, healing journeys. You don’t just all of a sudden not have insecurities, but I’ve dealt with mine. So, if someone brings them up, it’s like... I don’t care, because I love myself.”

He hasn’t always loved himself, though.

The hidden side of Jake Paul

Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE: Prize money

Friday 15 December 2023 23:45 , Alex Pattle

Paul told TMZ of his fight with August: “One hundred per cent, I’m foregoing a lot of money. This is probably a breakeven fight for me.

“I probably won’t even make money on it. It’s not about the money, it’s really about staying sharp and the experience of challenging myself in the ring with these guys. He’s a beast.”

Jake Paul vs Andre August prize money tonight

Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE: How to watch fight

Friday 15 December 2023 23:30 , Alex Pattle

Paul vs August will stream live on Dazn, a subscription to which is available here, in over 200 countries – including the UK and US. Monthly costs start at £9.99. Dazn works on web browsers as well as the TVs and devices listed here.

Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE: Start time in UK and US

Friday 15 December 2023 23:04 , Alex Pattle

The main card is due to begin at 12.30am GMT on Saturday 16 December (5.30pm PT, 7.30pm CT, 8.30pm ET on Friday), with ring walks following at 3.30am GMT (8.30pm PT, 10.30pm CT, 11.30pm on Friday).

Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE

Friday 15 December 2023 20:31 , Alex Pattle

