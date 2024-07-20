When is Jake Paul fighting Mike Tyson? Rescheduled date for boxing match, more info

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry fight is Saturday, but the former YouTuber has another big match coming up. The exhibition between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson has been rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 15, and will still take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Netflix has exclusive streaming rights for Paul vs. Tyson, which should make for a big worldwide audience. The bout between Paul and the former-heavyweight champion had to be rescheduled from a planned July date after Tyson experienced a medical emergency in May.

A flare-up of a stomach ulcer forced Tyson to scale back his training in order to recover. However, neither party wanted to back out, and despite a four-month delay, Paul vs. Tyson is still set to take place at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

For his part, Paul still wanted a fight in July, so the 27-year-old's camp quickly organized a clash with MMA regular Mike Perry.

Here is the latest update on the Tyson-Paul fight:

How to watch the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight

The Paul vs. Tyson bout was moved back to November, but Paul will still be clocking in for work on July 20. "The Problem Child" will step into the ring against Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and MMA veteran Mike Perry in Tampa, Florida.

That match will headline the "Fear No Man" fight card, which will take place at Amalie Arena. DAZN has streaming rights for the bout, with ring walk time for the Paul-Perry main event set for 12 p.m. ET.

Date: Saturday, July 20

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Main event (approx): TBD

Where: Amalie Arena (Tampa, Fla.)

TV: —

Streaming: DAZN

Jake Paul-Mike Perry: Fight date and everything we know

When is Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson?

While Paul vs. Tyson had to be delayed, event organizer Most Valuable Promotions managed to reschedule the fight during a gap in the Cowboys' NFL schedule, ensuring that the fight will take place at the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium. Dallas has a "Monday Night Football" battle with the Houston Texans set for Monday, Nov. 18, but that's plenty of time to get both big events in.

"Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T stadium amid the Cowboys season," said Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions in a statement.

"We appreciate the outstanding dedication, collaboration, and flexibility of our partners at Netflix and AT&T Stadium. Paul vs. Tyson is the most cross-generational sporting event in history, and we are committed to providing fans worldwide with this unforgettable night of boxing, live globally on Netflix. We look forward to seeing everyone on Friday, November 15 for a showdown that will be talked about for generations to come."

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Date, Time and Streaming

Date: Friday, Nov. 15

Time: Not yet announced

TV: Not available on TV

Streaming: Netflix

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson official fight rules

The fighters have agreed to some slight rule modifications, and the match has been sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations.

The rules for Paul vs. Tyson include at most eight two-minute rounds (instead of the traditional three minutes). The standard 12-ounce gloves used in the majority of boxing matches will be swapped out for 14-ounce gloves.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Netflix details

Netflix is the only place to stream the fight, as the streaming behemoth has the exclusive rights. Anyone wanting to watch will need to sign up for a subscription, with a standard streaming plan with ads starting at $6.99 a month.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Latest fight odds

On Wednesday, July 17, the odds from DraftKings favor Paul to claim victory over Tyson.

Moneyline: Paul (-240), Tyson (+180)

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight card

While the full fight card for the rescheduled Tyson vs. Paul promotion has not been finalized, the co-main event is still in place:

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano (super lightweight title fight)

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson ticket prices

AT&T Stadium's maximum capacity is 80,000. Vivid Seats is offering first-row ringside tickets for $51,512 a piece. Floor tickets can be had for as low as $680. Upper level concourse seats are going for as low as $77.

Tale of the tape: Jake Paul height and weight

Paul, listed at 6-foot-1, weighs a reported 230 pounds, part of a plan he says is intended to make sure he can move up from his normal cruiserweight class to take on the former heavyweight champion.

Tale of the tape: Mike Tyson height and weight

"Iron Mike" is listed as being 5-foot-10. In Tyson's last fight, a 2020 exhibition against Roy Jones Jr., Tyson tipped the scales at 220 pounds.

How old is Jake Paul?

The YouTube star turned fighter is 27 years old.

How old is Mike Tyson?

Tyson, one of the most famous boxers of all time, celebrated his 58th birthday on June 30.

