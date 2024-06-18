Jake Paul to fight Mike Perry on original Tyson date, world reacts

Jake Paul will still have a fight on July 20. It just won't be against Mike Tyson.

Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) announced Tuesday via X that he will fight mixed martial artist and bare-knuckle boxer Mike Perry on July 20, the originally scheduled date for the Tyson-Paul fight. The announcement comes less than three weeks after Iron Mike had a medical issue that forced a postponement of the original fight.

Paul's fight against Perry will take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida and will be a pay-per-view event on DAZN.

It will be Paul's first competition since a TKO defeat of Ryan Bourland in early March. The Tampa bout will be Perry's second time in a professional boxing match and first since a fourth-round knockout loss to Kenneth McNeil in 2015. However, the former UFC fighter is undefeated (5-0, 3 KOs) in bare-knuckle boxing events since he started in 2022.

Perry was also previously a back-up fighter for a bout between Paul's brother, Logan Paul, and Dillon Danis late last year.

1 Mike, 2 Mikes, 3 Mikes, 4



The fact is every opponent has touched the floor



5 months until Tyson and I go to war



So in the meantime me & Perry are going to make Tampa roar



I fear no man, anytime, anywhere, anyplace



On July 20th it’s going to be another W, so let us say… pic.twitter.com/SIu6K0VbD5 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 18, 2024

In addition, Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) will fight Stevie Morgan (14-1, 13 KOs) as a co-main event on the Paul-Perry fight card.

The Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight is still on for November, but Paul will now fight MMA fighter Mike Perry on July 20, the initially scheduled date for the fight against Tyson.

PAUL-PERRY FIGHT: Jake Paul to fight Mike Perry after Mike Tyson fight postponed

Jake Paul announces new fight with Mike Perry: Social media reacts

Paul's announcement of the new fight immediately set social media abuzz. Here are some of the top reactions to the Tampa bout news.

Some fans already have differing opinions on who will win the bout.

Jake Paul finally losing to an ex-MMA fighter pic.twitter.com/QAPJ0FDM7f — What A Bet (@What_a_Bets) June 18, 2024

To be fair this will be a fun fight and a tough test for him...



That being said I still think Jake beats Perry https://t.co/lEVUBInGCd — TheSportsAlien 💎 (@Sports_Alien_OG) June 18, 2024

Former MMA fighter Brendan Schaub chimed in to say that he believes Perry is a "better" and "tougher" opponent for Paul than Tyson anyway.

If you don’t think this is a not only a better fight for @jakepaul but a WAY tougher fight than a 57 yr old Mike Tyson you don’t know sh*t kids https://t.co/cFs2dC2U7s — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) June 18, 2024

MIKE TYSON VS. JAKE PAUL: When is postponed fight? New date, health updates, odds

MMA fighter Dillon Danis holds the opposite opinion – that Perry doesn't stand a chance.

Mike Perry is a 0-1 boxer. Bare-knuckle fighting isn’t the same as boxing. He’s going to get pieced up. Jake Paul only fights people he knows he can beat. He sparred with Perry before, which is why he chose him, just like that bum Hasim Jr. We all saw how bad he was, but Jake… — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) June 18, 2024

UFC fighter Renato Moicano wonders if Perry, currently the betting underdog, is "the best underdog of the year."

Mike Perry is the underdog against Jake Paul… is he the best underdog of the year!? #boxing — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) June 18, 2024

Not the Mike we expected, but it is the Mike we want — Rami Hanna (@WhoElseButRami) June 11, 2024

Fighting Mike Perry while you wait for a 60-year-old version of Mike Tyson to get healthy is sort of like saying, hey I want to adopt a dog but first I think I’ll open my home to a rabid raccoon just so I can get used to the idea. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) June 18, 2024

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jake Paul drops Mike Perry fight news, social media reacts