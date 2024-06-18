Advertisement

Jake Paul to fight Mike Perry on original Tyson date, world reacts

jack mckessy, usa today
·3 min read

Jake Paul will still have a fight on July 20. It just won't be against Mike Tyson.

Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) announced Tuesday via X that he will fight mixed martial artist and bare-knuckle boxer Mike Perry on July 20, the originally scheduled date for the Tyson-Paul fight. The announcement comes less than three weeks after Iron Mike had a medical issue that forced a postponement of the original fight.

Paul's fight against Perry will take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida and will be a pay-per-view event on DAZN.

It will be Paul's first competition since a TKO defeat of Ryan Bourland in early March. The Tampa bout will be Perry's second time in a professional boxing match and first since a fourth-round knockout loss to Kenneth McNeil in 2015. However, the former UFC fighter is undefeated (5-0, 3 KOs) in bare-knuckle boxing events since he started in 2022.

Perry was also previously a back-up fighter for a bout between Paul's brother, Logan Paul, and Dillon Danis late last year.

In addition, Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) will fight Stevie Morgan (14-1, 13 KOs) as a co-main event on the Paul-Perry fight card.

The Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight is still on for November, but Paul will now fight MMA fighter Mike Perry on July 20, the initially scheduled date for the fight against Tyson.
The Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight is still on for November, but Paul will now fight MMA fighter Mike Perry on July 20, the initially scheduled date for the fight against Tyson.

PAUL-PERRY FIGHT: Jake Paul to fight Mike Perry after Mike Tyson fight postponed

Jake Paul announces new fight with Mike Perry: Social media reacts

Paul's announcement of the new fight immediately set social media abuzz. Here are some of the top reactions to the Tampa bout news.

Some fans already have differing opinions on who will win the bout.

Former MMA fighter Brendan Schaub chimed in to say that he believes Perry is a "better" and "tougher" opponent for Paul than Tyson anyway.

MIKE TYSON VS. JAKE PAUL: When is postponed fight? New date, health updates, odds

MMA fighter Dillon Danis holds the opposite opinion – that Perry doesn't stand a chance.

UFC fighter Renato Moicano wonders if Perry, currently the betting underdog, is "the best underdog of the year."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jake Paul drops Mike Perry fight news, social media reacts

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement