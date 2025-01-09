Jake Knapp withdraws from PGA Tour's Sony Open in Hawaii due to injury

Jake Knapp of the United States smiles on the first green prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 08, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Jake Knapp withdrew Thursday from the Sony Open in Hawaii before his first-round tee time due to a back injury.

Knapp, who won the Mexico Open last year for his first PGA Tour victory as a rookie, finished 56th last week at The Sentry. He participated in practice rounds this week, but the severity of his back injury is unknown.

He was originally scheduled to tee off at 5:50 p.m. ET off the first hole at Waialae Country Club playing alongside Brice Garnett and Tom Hoge.

Jake Knapp WD from Sony Open in Hawaii with a back injury. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) January 9, 2025

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: PGA Tour: Jake Knapp withdraws from Sony Open in Hawaii due to injury