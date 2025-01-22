Jake Evans scores late winner as Canadiens complete 3-2 comeback over Lightning

MONTREAL — Jake Evans scored the game-winning goal with 2:15 remaining in regulation to lift the Montreal Canadiens past the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Evans finished a feed from Joel Armia to break the tie with his 11th as the Bell Centre crowd erupted.

Juraj Slafkovsky and Alex Newhook also scored while Sam Montembeault stopped 33 shots as Montreal (24-19-4) won for the 13th time in 17 games.

Rookie defenceman Lane Hutson extended his point streak to nine games, and Patrik Laine added two assists.

The Canadiens, with 52 points, moved within one point of the Lightning for third place in the Atlantic Division.

Nikita Kucherov and Jake Guentzel replied for Tampa Bay (25-18-3), which opened a four-game road trip with a 5-3 loss to Toronto on Monday. Kucherov pushed his point streak to 10 games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves.

Kucherov slid the puck past Montembeault to open the scoring at 14:40 of the first period. Guentzel doubled the lead 2:45 into the second.

The Canadiens responded with two goals in under two minutes to get back in the game. Slafkovsky beat Vasilevskiy from a sharp angle for a power-play goal at 5:32 before Laine set up Newhook for a one-timer in the slot at 7:21.

TAKEAWAYS

Canadiens: Comebacks are becoming a trend in Montreal’s hot stretch. The Canadiens trailed four times Sunday against the New York Rangers, but rallied back each time to win 5-4 in overtime.

Lightning: Road woes continued for Tampa. The Lightning have lost seven of eight games away from home since the calendar flipped to 2025.

KEY MOMENT

Montembeault denied Michael Eyssimont twice on the doorstep to prevent Tampa from taking the lead with 3:43 left.

KEY STAT

Kucherov has recorded points in 10 straight games for the 11th time in his career. The former Hart Trophy winner as league MVP has five goals and 11 assists on his current streak.

UP NEXT

Lightning: Continue a four-game road trip Friday in Chicago against the Blackhawks.

Canadiens: Visit the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2025.

Daniel Rainbird, The Canadian Press