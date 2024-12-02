Jake DeBrusk scores hat trick, including OT game-winner, as Canucks top Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored a hat trick, including the game-winner in overtime, and goaltender Kevin Lankinen set an NHL record for most consecutive road wins to start a season as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Sunday.

DeBrusk scored two power-play goals in a 43-second span early in the second period and assisted on Erik Brannstrom’s goal that tied the game with 3:20 left in regulation. Pius Suter also scored for Vancouver.

Lankinen is now 10-0-0 on the road this season, surpassing previous record-holders Glenn Hall (1965-66) and Cam Talbot (2023-24). Talbot, Detroit’s starting goaltender on Sunday, played for Los Angeles last season.

Jonatan Berggren had a goal and an assist, while Alex DeBrincat, Michael Rasmussen and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored for the Red Wings.

Talbot left the game in the second period with a lower-body injury after making 12 saves. Ville Husso replaced him and made 15 saves, allowing three goals.

BLUE JACKETS 6, BLACKHAWKS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Sean Monahan had a goal and assist, and Columbus extended their points streak to six games with a win over Chicago.

Kent Johnson scored for the second straight game to run his points streak to nine games, and Ivan Provorov, Dante Fabbro, Kirill Marchenko and Dmitri Voronkov also connected for Columbus. Zach Werenski’s two assists extended his points streak to eight games.

Connor Bedard had a power-play goal and assist for Chicago, which dropped its second straight. Craig Smith and Nick Foligno also scored power-play goals.

Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves in his sixth straight start. Petr Mrazek blocked 30 shots.

Bedard, the NHL’s leading rookie scorer last season, has two goals and two assists in three games after a 12-game goal-scoring drought.

STARS 3, JETS 1

DALLAS (AP) — Mason Marchment scored the winning goal on a spinning backhander with 7:37 to play with an assist from Jake Oettinger, who made 26 saves, as Dallas beat Winnipeg.

Marchment took a slow-rolling pass made by Thomas Harley from near Dallas’ goal line at the opposite blue line, skated on net while closely defended by Josh Morrissey, spun to his left and shot with his back to goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to break a 1-1 tie.

Oettinger earned his fifth career assist starting the play and remained perfect at American Airlines Center this season at 9-0-0.

Hellebuyck, who leads the NHL with 15 wins, stopped 28 shots.

