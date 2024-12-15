Jaime Munguia vs. Bruno Surace live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks, start time for super middleweight fight

Jaime Munguia returns against Brunco Surace on Saturday night at the Estadio de Beisball Chevron in Tijuana, Mexico. (Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images)

Uncrowned has Jaime Munguia vs. Brunco Surace live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks and start time for the Munguia vs. Surace fight card on Saturday night at the Estadio de Beisball Chevron in Tijuana, Mexico. Munguia battles Surace in a bout contested just over the super middleweight limit.

Munguia (44-1, 35 KOs), a former junior middleweight world champion, stopped Britain's John Ryder in nine rounds in January. The win earned the Mexican a shot at Saul "Canelo" Alvarez's undisputed super middleweight crown. Munguia lost a competitive decision to Alvarez this past May in Las Vegas but rebounded with a 10th-round knockout of Canada's Erik Bazinyan in September.

Surace (25-0-2, 4 KOs) represents Munguia's fourth fight of 2024. The little-known Frenchman has remained undefeated for more than eight years but has yet to fight any noteworthy competition. Surace recorded a 12th-round knockout win over Jhon Jader Obregon for the EBU silver middleweight belt in his most recent fight in December 2023.

On the undercard, Alan Picasso Romero (30-0-1, 16 KOs) battles Yehison Cuello (13-2-1, 11 KOs). Picasso is the No. 1 contender with the WBC for Naoya Inoue's super bantamweight championship and is widely believed to be the frontrunner to face Inoue in the spring of 2025.

Munguia vs. Surace begins at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with the main event ring walks expected at around 11:30 p.m. ET.

Follow all the action with Uncrowned's live results and play-by-play of the main card below.

Main Card (9 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Super middleweight: Jaime Munguia vs. Bruno Surace

Super bantamweight: Alan Picasso vs. Issac Sackey

Super welterweight: Jorge Garcia Perez vs. Kurdatillo Abdukakhorov

Super bantamweight: Sebastian Hernandez vs. Sergio Martin Sosa

Featherweight: Christian Islas Roldan vs. Juan Anacona

(Float) Super featherweight: Jose Luis Rodriguez vs. Axel Adrian Campos

(Float) Featherweight: Jesus Carlos Sanchez vs. Javier Carrasco