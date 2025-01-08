Advertisement
Jai Opetaia vs. David Nyika live stream, results, round-by-round updates, ring walks, start time for IBF title fight

darshan desai
Uncrowned
Boxing - Jai Opetaia v Mairis Briedis - Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - May 19, 2024 Jai Opetaia celebrates winning his fight against Mairis Briedis Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Jai Opetaia defends his IBF cruiserweight title against David Nyika on Wednesday in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia. (Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge)

Uncrowned has Jai Opetaia vs. David Nyika live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks and start time for the Opetaia vs. Nyika fight card in the early hours of Wednesday morning at the Gold Coast Convention Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia. Opetaia defends his IBF cruiserweight championship against Nyika in a Trans-Tasman battle of unbeatens.

Opetaia (26-0, 20 KOs) first won the IBF cruiserweight title when he upset Mairis Briedis by decision in 2022. He made the first defense of his crown in September 2023 with an impressive stoppage win over Britain's Jordan Thompson after signing with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing. The Aussie was then stripped of his championship in late 2023 for taking a fight with Ellis Zorro, who was unranked and didn't make it out of the opening round with Opetaia.

Opetaia become a two-time IBF champion this past May by winning a competitive decision in a rematch with Briedis. In his most recent bout, Opetaia stopped Jack Massey in six rounds on the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol undercard in October.

Nyika (10-0, 9 KOs) won gold medals at back-to-back Commonwealth Games in 2014 and 2018 and concluded his stellar amateur run with a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The New Zealander turned professional in 2021 and has strung together 10 wins, but he goes into this fight as a significant underdog due to his minimal pedigree in championship contests.

Opetaia was supposed to face his mandatory challenger Huseyin Cinkara on this show, however Cinkara withdrew from the bout after breaking his ankle in training. Opetaia's co-promoter, Mick Francis of Tasman Fighters, went through the IBF rankings searching for a replacement and had to go down to No. 10 before finding a taker. The IBF will count Opetaia-Nyika as a mandatory defense of the title, leaving the winner of Wednesday's fight free to make a voluntary defense or participate in a unification match.

In the co-feature, Justis Huni (11-0, 6 KOs), the WBO's No. 5 ranked contender at heavyweight, puts two regional belts on the line against South Africa's Shaun Potgieter (10-1, 7 KOs). Also on the show, Australia's own Teremoana Teremoana (5-0, 5 KOs), a 2024 Olympian, continues his journey in the pro ranks at heavyweight against Germany's Osasu Otobo (11-1-1, 5 KOs) in a six-round battle.

Opetaia vs. Nyika prelims begin at 2 a.m. ET on the DAZN Boxing YouTube channel and can be watched live below.

The main card starts at 3 a.m. ET on DAZN. Main event ring walks are expected at around 7 a.m. ET.

In Australia and New Zealand, the card will be available on DAZN pay-per-view; elsewhere in the world, fans can watch it as part of their regular DAZN subscription.

Follow live results and highlights with Uncrowned's Jai Opetaia vs. David Nyika live blog below.

IBF cruiserweight title: Jai Opetaia vs. David Nyika

Heavyweight: Justis Huni vs. Shaun Potgieter

Super middleweight: Max McIntyre vs. Abdulselam Saman

Super welterweight: Ben Mahoney vs. Fan Zhang

Heavyweight: Teremoana Teremoana def. Osasu Otobo via first-round KO | Watch video

Lightweight: Taylah Gentzen def. Shauna Browne via split decision (94-95, 97-92, 96-95)

Light heavyweight: Billy McAllister def. Jordan Towns via second-round TKO | Watch video

Super featherweight: Runqi Zhou def. Tony Ingram via unanimous decision (77-75, 78-74, 78-74)

Welterweight: Albert Tu'ua & Kodi Shallali fight to a majority decision draw (37-37, 37-37, 38-37)

(Untelevised) Catchweight: Jai Williams def. Jag Guthmann-Chester via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Live31 updates
  • Darshan Desai

    George Kambosos likely to return on March 22nd in Sydney; Teremoana to feature on undercard!

  • Darshan Desai

    Hearn excited for Teremoana

    Eddie Hearn has said in the post-fight interview that he believes Teremoana will go on to become a future world heavyweight champion. Big praise for the 26-year-old Olympian.

  • Darshan Desai

    TEREMOANA FINISHES THE FIGHT IN ONE!

  • Darshan Desai

    Next: Teremoana vs. Otobo

    Teremoana Teremoana (5-0, 5 KOs) faces Germany's Osasu Otobo (11-1-1, 5 KOs) over six rounds at heavyweight.

    Teremoana represented Australia at the Paris 2024 Olympics and is one of the brightest prospects in heavyweight boxing.

  • Darshan Desai

    Browne beats Gentzen via SD

    Shauna Browne (94-95, 97-92, 96-95) wins a split decision over Taylah Gentzen in their clash of unbeatens at super lightweight.

    The scorecard in favour of Gentzen was very odd. Even the 96-95 card for Browne was too close. The other judge was spot on with 97-92 Browne.

  • Darshan Desai

    Gentzen vs. Browne - Round 10

    Right hook from Browne set up by her feints, but Gentzen returns with a 3-punch combination. Browne attempts to respond, however, she is unable to find a clean shot and is met by more sharp punches from Gentzen. A little too late for Gentzen; she needed to use this boxing skill earlier in the contest.

    10-9 Gentzen. Final score: 97-92 Browne

  • Darshan Desai

    Gentzen vs. Browne - Rounds 8-9

    Gentzen is having success but Browne knows that Gentzen can't hurt her, she is just walking through Gentzen's punches to get on the inside and throw her own. Browne has a huge power advantage here, you don't normally see this tactic used in women's boxing.

    Regardless, Gentzen is landing some clean, straight punches in round 9. Browne missed wildly with the right hook, it's a better finish from Gentzen.

    10-9 Gentzen, 88-82 Browne

  • Darshan Desai

    Browne knocks down Gentzen in round 7!

  • Darshan Desai

    Gentzen vs. Browne - Round 7

    BRILLIANT right hook from Shauna Browne and down goes Taylah Gentzen. It was a fantastic powerful countering shot on the inside. Gentzen is paying the price for allowing Browne to control the distance and fight her fight.

    10-8 Browne, 69-63 Browne

  • Darshan Desai

    Gentzen vs. Browne - Round 5

    Browne unleashes on Gentzen as Gentzen is backed up on the ropes. Gentzen isn't outclassed by Browne at all, she's just unable to fight the fight that will be successful against Browne. Browne is controlling the action whenever they are up close, Gentzen needs to keep this fight at center ring.

    10-9 Browne, 49-46 Browne

  • Darshan Desai

    Gentzen vs. Browne - Round 4

    Browne carried on her success from round 3 with some nice power shots on the inside and a rare body punch. There's not been much work in the midsection in this contest.

    Gentzen is starting to look uncomfortable in the ring with Browne's pressure. Browne is slowly breaking Gentzen down. A right hook from Browne snaps Gentzen's head back. Best connect of this fight from either women.

    10-9 Browne, 39-37 Browne

  • Darshan Desai

    Gentzen vs. Browne - Round 3

    A Left hand Browne is quickly countered by a Gentzen straight right hand.

    Gentzen is allowing Browne to close the gap too quickly, she needs to create some distance with her left hand.

    Browne has Gentzen against the ropes and is unloading. A short right hook gets through, good moment for Browne.

    10-9 Browne, 29-28 Browne

  • Darshan Desai

    Gentzen vs. Browne - Round 2

    Right hand from Gentzen gets through. A couple of right hooks from Browne up close that land. Gentzen needs to create some distance and counter. Better round for Browne.

    10-9 Browne, 19-19

  • Darshan Desai

    Gentzen vs. Browne - Round 1

    1-2 from Gentzen is the best connect of the first few seconds. Aggressive intent from Browne, but not landing as much at this point in the contest. Countering shots from Gentzen as Browne marches forward.

    10-9 Gentzen

  • Darshan Desai

    Next: Gentzen vs.Browne

    Taylah Gentzen (6-0, 3 KOs) clashes with Shauna Browne (4-0, 3 KOs) in a battle of unbeatens at super lightweight over ten rounds.

  • Darshan Desai

    McAllister vs. Towns - Round 2

    Right hand-left hook combination from McAllister drops Towns in round 2.

    DOWN GOES TOWNS in the final 10 seconds from a McAllister right hand and this one is over as the Towns corner throws in the towel.

  • Darshan Desai

    McAllister vs. Towns - Round 1

    McAllister and Towns exchanging jabs at the centre of the ring. A right uppercut from McAllister sneaks past Towns' guard. McAllister focuses on the torso area as Towns is fighting with a high guard.

    Left hook from Towns catches McAllister in the second minute of round 1.

    A pair of right hands get through for McAllister, a right uppercut followed by a straight right hand.

    Competitive opener, edged by the young prospect!

    10-9 McAllister

  • Darshan Desai

    First up: McAllister vs. Towns

    Billy McAllister (2-0, 2 KOs) clashes with Jordan Towns (2-2, 1 KO) over four rounds to open tonight's Jai Opetaia-David Nyika main broadcast.

  • Darshan Desai

    Running order for this morning's fight card

  • Darshan Desai

    Zhou beats Ingram via UD

    Runqi Zhou defeats Tony Ingram in their 8-round featherweight contest. (77-75, 78-74, 78-74)

  • Darshan Desai

    Watch out for star Heavyweight prospect Teremoana who looks to go 6-0 tonight

  • Darshan Desai

    All-action through 3 rounds, Zhou looks to be ahead!

  • Darshan Desai

    Next: Ingram vs. Zhou

    Tony Ingram (6-0, 3 KOs) clashes with Runqi Zhou (8-2-1, 3 KOs) over eight rounds at featherweight in the final bout of the Jai Opetaia-David Nyika prelims.

  • Darshan Desai

    Shallali & Tu'ua fight to a majority draw

    After four great rounds of action, the judges can't split them! Kodi Shallali and Albert Tu'ua fight to a majority decision draw (37-37, 37-37, 37-38).

  • Darshan Desai

    Shallali DROPS Tu'ua twice in round 3!

  • Darshan Desai

    First up: Shallali vs. Tu'ua

    Kodi Shallali (1-1) vs. Albert Tu'ua (1-1) over four rounds at middleweight opens tonight's Jai Opetaia-David Nyika prelims

  • Darshan Desai

    Two-fight prelims live now. Watch via Uncrowned

    • Super featherweight: Tony Ingram vs. Runqi Zhou

    • Welterweight: Albert Tu'ua vs. Kodi Shallali

    Scroll up on this live blog to watch both fights and the prelim stream.

  • Darshan Desai

    A win for Justis Huni could set up Moses Itauma interim title fight

  • Darshan Desai

    Jai Opetaia could face Zurdo Ramirez in 3-belt unification clash on May 3 if he wins tonight!

  • Darshan Desai

    Opetaia vs. Nyika intense final face off

  • Darshan Desai

    Welcome to fight day!

    Welcome to Uncrowned's coverage of Jai Opetaia vs. David Nyika, which goes down tonight (Wednesday, Jan 8) at the Gold Coast Convention Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia.

    Follow along all morning for live updates. Opetaia vs. Nyika kicks off at 2 a.m. ET with a nine-fight undercard featuring heavyweights Justis Huni and Teremoana Teremoana.