Jai Opetaia vs. David Nyika live stream, results, round-by-round updates, ring walks, start time for IBF title fight

Uncrowned has Jai Opetaia vs. David Nyika live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks and start time for the Opetaia vs. Nyika fight card in the early hours of Wednesday morning at the Gold Coast Convention Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia. Opetaia defends his IBF cruiserweight championship against Nyika in a Trans-Tasman battle of unbeatens.
Opetaia (26-0, 20 KOs) first won the IBF cruiserweight title when he upset Mairis Briedis by decision in 2022. He made the first defense of his crown in September 2023 with an impressive stoppage win over Britain's Jordan Thompson after signing with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing. The Aussie was then stripped of his championship in late 2023 for taking a fight with Ellis Zorro, who was unranked and didn't make it out of the opening round with Opetaia.
Opetaia become a two-time IBF champion this past May by winning a competitive decision in a rematch with Briedis. In his most recent bout, Opetaia stopped Jack Massey in six rounds on the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol undercard in October.
Nyika (10-0, 9 KOs) won gold medals at back-to-back Commonwealth Games in 2014 and 2018 and concluded his stellar amateur run with a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The New Zealander turned professional in 2021 and has strung together 10 wins, but he goes into this fight as a significant underdog due to his minimal pedigree in championship contests.
Opetaia was supposed to face his mandatory challenger Huseyin Cinkara on this show, however Cinkara withdrew from the bout after breaking his ankle in training. Opetaia's co-promoter, Mick Francis of Tasman Fighters, went through the IBF rankings searching for a replacement and had to go down to No. 10 before finding a taker. The IBF will count Opetaia-Nyika as a mandatory defense of the title, leaving the winner of Wednesday's fight free to make a voluntary defense or participate in a unification match.
In the co-feature, Justis Huni (11-0, 6 KOs), the WBO's No. 5 ranked contender at heavyweight, puts two regional belts on the line against South Africa's Shaun Potgieter (10-1, 7 KOs). Also on the show, Australia's own Teremoana Teremoana (5-0, 5 KOs), a 2024 Olympian, continues his journey in the pro ranks at heavyweight against Germany's Osasu Otobo (11-1-1, 5 KOs) in a six-round battle.
Opetaia vs. Nyika prelims begin at 2 a.m. ET on the DAZN Boxing YouTube channel and can be watched live below.
The main card starts at 3 a.m. ET on DAZN. Main event ring walks are expected at around 7 a.m. ET.
In Australia and New Zealand, the card will be available on DAZN pay-per-view; elsewhere in the world, fans can watch it as part of their regular DAZN subscription.
Follow live results and highlights with Uncrowned's Jai Opetaia vs. David Nyika live blog below.
Main Card (3 a.m. ET, DAZN)
IBF cruiserweight title: Jai Opetaia vs. David Nyika
Heavyweight: Justis Huni vs. Shaun Potgieter
Super middleweight: Max McIntyre vs. Abdulselam Saman
Super welterweight: Ben Mahoney vs. Fan Zhang
Heavyweight: Teremoana Teremoana def. Osasu Otobo via first-round KO | Watch video
Teremoana Teremoana (5-0, 5 KOs) faces Germany's Osasu Otobo (11-1-1, 5 KOs) over six rounds at heavyweight.
Teremoana represented Australia at the Paris 2024 Olympics and is one of the brightest prospects in heavyweight boxing.
Darshan Desai
Browne beats Gentzen via SD
Shauna Browne (94-95, 97-92, 96-95) wins a split decision over Taylah Gentzen in their clash of unbeatens at super lightweight.
The scorecard in favour of Gentzen was very odd. Even the 96-95 card for Browne was too close. The other judge was spot on with 97-92 Browne.
Darshan Desai
Gentzen vs. Browne - Round 10
Right hook from Browne set up by her feints, but Gentzen returns with a 3-punch combination. Browne attempts to respond, however, she is unable to find a clean shot and is met by more sharp punches from Gentzen. A little too late for Gentzen; she needed to use this boxing skill earlier in the contest.
10-9 Gentzen. Final score: 97-92 Browne
Darshan Desai
Gentzen vs. Browne - Rounds 8-9
Gentzen is having success but Browne knows that Gentzen can't hurt her, she is just walking through Gentzen's punches to get on the inside and throw her own. Browne has a huge power advantage here, you don't normally see this tactic used in women's boxing.
Regardless, Gentzen is landing some clean, straight punches in round 9. Browne missed wildly with the right hook, it's a better finish from Gentzen.
BRILLIANT right hook from Shauna Browne and down goes Taylah Gentzen. It was a fantastic powerful countering shot on the inside. Gentzen is paying the price for allowing Browne to control the distance and fight her fight.
10-8 Browne, 69-63 Browne
Darshan Desai
Gentzen vs. Browne - Round 5
Browne unleashes on Gentzen as Gentzen is backed up on the ropes. Gentzen isn't outclassed by Browne at all, she's just unable to fight the fight that will be successful against Browne. Browne is controlling the action whenever they are up close, Gentzen needs to keep this fight at center ring.
10-9 Browne, 49-46 Browne
Darshan Desai
Gentzen vs. Browne - Round 4
Browne carried on her success from round 3 with some nice power shots on the inside and a rare body punch. There's not been much work in the midsection in this contest.
Gentzen is starting to look uncomfortable in the ring with Browne's pressure. Browne is slowly breaking Gentzen down. A right hook from Browne snaps Gentzen's head back. Best connect of this fight from either women.
10-9 Browne, 39-37 Browne
Darshan Desai
Gentzen vs. Browne - Round 3
A Left hand Browne is quickly countered by a Gentzen straight right hand.
Gentzen is allowing Browne to close the gap too quickly, she needs to create some distance with her left hand.
Browne has Gentzen against the ropes and is unloading. A short right hook gets through, good moment for Browne.
10-9 Browne, 29-28 Browne
Darshan Desai
Gentzen vs. Browne - Round 2
Right hand from Gentzen gets through. A couple of right hooks from Browne up close that land. Gentzen needs to create some distance and counter. Better round for Browne.
10-9 Browne, 19-19
Darshan Desai
Gentzen vs. Browne - Round 1
1-2 from Gentzen is the best connect of the first few seconds. Aggressive intent from Browne, but not landing as much at this point in the contest. Countering shots from Gentzen as Browne marches forward.
10-9 Gentzen
Darshan Desai
Next: Gentzen vs.Browne
Taylah Gentzen (6-0, 3 KOs) clashes with Shauna Browne (4-0, 3 KOs) in a battle of unbeatens at super lightweight over ten rounds.
Darshan Desai
McAllister vs. Towns - Round 2
Right hand-left hook combination from McAllister drops Towns in round 2.
DOWN GOES TOWNS in the final 10 seconds from a McAllister right hand and this one is over as the Towns corner throws in the towel.
Kodi Shallali (1-1) vs. Albert Tu'ua (1-1) over four rounds at middleweight opens tonight's Jai Opetaia-David Nyika prelims
Darshan Desai
Two-fight prelims live now. Watch via Uncrowned
Super featherweight: Tony Ingram vs. Runqi Zhou
Welterweight: Albert Tu'ua vs. Kodi Shallali
Scroll up on this live blog to watch both fights and the prelim stream.
Darshan Desai
A win for Justis Huni could set up Moses Itauma interim title fight
🚨 HUNI-ITAUMA FOR WBO INTERIM TITLE POSSIBLE
Eddie Hearn: "I think you're going to see Justis Huni against Moses Itauma and I think it's a great fight, I really do. I think that fight will be for the (WBO) interim world title. We're already talking to Queensberry about it."… pic.twitter.com/IR6Yv0yb3d
Jai Opetaia could face Zurdo Ramirez in 3-belt unification clash on May 3 if he wins tonight!
🚨 OPETAIA-ZURDO ON MAY 3 IN SAUDI?
Mick Francis: "Last time we met with Turki Alalshikh, he said he wants that fight on the 3rd of May in Saudi Arabia. There's a lot of moving parts: I've heard Zurdo's got a mandatory coming up; I don't know whether it's true or not. If he… pic.twitter.com/HNszKo2ZXg
