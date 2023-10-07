Jaguars vs. Bills: How to watch NFL Week 5 London game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The NFL continues its 2023 International Series on Sunday when the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The Jaguars are coming off a 23-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium last week, while the Bills dismantled the Miami Dolphins 48-20 to improve to 3-1.

After last week's London game, the Jaguars are the first-ever team to play back-to-back games abroad. This will be the first of two games scheduled to be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the second being a Week 6 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans.

In anticipation of the Bills' early kickoff, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul directed New York's liquor authority to extend its deadline for special permits Tuesday, which would allow sports bars and restaurants throughout the state to start serving alcohol as early as 8 a.m.

"With the Buffalo Bills playing across the pond on Sunday morning, I know fans will be gathering for the big game & may fancy a pint," Gov. Hochul announced on social media Tuesday. "I'm directing the State Liquor Authority to extend the deadline for special permits, so sports bars and restaurants can serve as early as 8am."

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's game in London, including how to watch it.

NFL WEEK 5 PICKS: 49ers host Cowboys in what could be (another) playoff preview

How to watch Bills vs. Jaguars in NFL London game

The game is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 8 and will air exclusively on NFL Network.

Fans can also stream the game across devices on with NFL+, the league's direct-to-consumer offering which is available through NFL digital properties, such as NFL.com and the NFL app.

Jaguars and Bills fans will also be able to watch their teams on local broadcast stations in Jacksonville (WJAX) and Buffalo (WUTV).

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo.

Who are the announcers for Bills vs. Jaguars in NFL London game?

The commentators for the game are scheduled to be Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analyst) and Jamie Erdahl (sideline reporter).

Story continues

2023 NFL International Series schedule

Week 4 (Oct. 1): Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley Stadium)

Week 5 (Oct. 8): Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Week 6 (Oct. 15): Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Week 9 (Nov. 5): Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Frankfurt Stadium)

Week 10 (Nov. 12): Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots (Frankfurt Stadium)

Jaguars players, from left to right, Roy Robertson-Harris, Josh Allen and Travon Walker celebrate a play against the Falcons during their game at Wembley Stadium in London on Oct. 1, 2023.

Contributing: Emily Barnes, USA TODAY Network

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to watch Jaguars-Bills: Channel, streaming for NFL London game