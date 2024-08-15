Jadon Sancho “nears Manchester United exit” in Manuel Ugarte swap deal

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are making progress in a deal that would see Manuel Ugarte head to Old Trafford and Jadon Sancho to Paris.

Despite strengthening in defence and attack this summer, there is still a clear weakness in the defensive midfielder area, with Casemiro and Toby Collyer being the only recognised options for that position.

This has resulted in United chasing the Uruguay international Ugarte all summer, agreeing personal terms last month.

The sticking point however has always been the fee that the French champions have asked for and it had appeared that United had walked away from a deal due to a lack of progress.

However, PSG’s interest in Jadon Sancho has allowed United to re-enter negotiations with PSG and Ugarte’s agent has been in England to discuss a deal for his player.

In what appears to be a mini-breakthrough, The Independent report that Sancho now “nears [a] Manchester United exit” and “could join Paris Saint-Germain on a loan with an obligation to buy after negotiations between the French club and Manchester United.”

“The two clubs are attempting to unlock a deal that could also see midfielder Manuel Ugarte move in the opposite direction to Old Trafford.”

“Sancho himself is willing to join PSG,” reporter Miguel Delaney concludes.

The reporter states that while the structure of a deal is “some way off”, progress would see United advance on Ugarte” and “there is hope that the two clubs can strike a deal.”

Interestingly, it is mentioned that Marcus Rashford, who has long been linked to a move to PSG, was brought up in discussions between the two sides but he is keen to remain at the Theatre of Dreams.

Delaney does not rule that option out completely but describes it as “unlikely”.

With Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo and Antony all likely to remain at Old Trafford, Sancho could therefore be seen as expendable, particularly if his exit unlocks the key to bringing in a player in a position where resources are desperately short.





Play for free to win the new United kit! We’re awarding a new prize every PL matchweek, courtesy of Goat Kits! To play, just (1) Join the brand new weekly PL Challenge league here with our league code puu1tk and enter this week’s competition. (2) Follow The Peoples Person on X and answer the tie breaker question. Full instructions and rules here.

You can also visit Goat Kits at goatkitstore.com and use discount code TPP30 to get 30% off your first purchase!

