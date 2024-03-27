Jadeveon Clowney joins Carolina Panthers in homecoming move

Jadeveon Clowney has found a new team.

The Carolina Panthers announced on Wednesday that they signed the former South Carolina Gamecocks star defender. The team said he will play outside linebacker.

They celebrated the signing on social media with a post that said, "Not clowning around," and another of a photo collage from his high school and college days with the caption, "Always been a Carolina guy."

For Clowney, joining the Charlotte, North Carolina-based franchise feels like a homecoming.

"We're going to be just 30 minutes from home. It's where we do all our community and foundation work going into season 11," Clowney told CBS Sports' Josina Anderson after making his decision. "Plus, my Grandaddy is getting older; and last year we had a lot of losses in our family. So honestly, it just feels like a a full circle moment being closer."

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Clowney signed a two-year, $20 million deal that could be worth up to $24 million.

The Rock Hill, South Carolina native comes to Ejiro Evero's defense after spending a season with the Baltimore Ravens where he tied his career high with 9.5 sacks. He also notched the mark in 2017 with the Houston Texans, one of three years he was named to the Pro Bowl. Clowney struggled with injuries early in his NFL career and, after his three Pro Bowl seasons, he spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns.

He was drafted No. 1 overall by the Texans in 2014 after a historic career at South Carolina. He set the school's single season sack record during his sophomore season and finished sixth in Heisman voting that year.

The Panthers finished a league-worst 2-15 last season under rookie quarterback Bryce Young. They hired Dave Canales, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator, as their new head coach in hopes of righting the ship.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jadeveon Clowney signs with hometown Carolina Panthers