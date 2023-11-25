Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Celebrate Thanksgiving with Their 3 Kids: 'Thankful for Abundant Laughs and Love'

The Bachelor Nation stars are parents to sons Reed, 2, and Brooks, 3, and daughter Emerson, 5

Jade Tolbert/Instagram

Jade Roper Tolbert is counting her blessings this Thanksgiving.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 36, shared a photo slideshow of sons Reed, 2, and Brooks, 3, and daughter Emerson, 5, with husband (and former The Bachelorette contestant) Tanner Tolbert, as she celebrated the holiday with lots of gratitude.

Alongside several snapshots of the family of five from a shoot in a peaceful meadow, she reflected on the experience of being a mom and wrote that she has "plenty to be thankful for this year."

"Thankful for their abundant laughs, hugs, energy (yes, even that haha), and love," she continued. "I can’t believe I get to be their safe place. Even when the days are hard, my gratitude is what brings me back down to what really matters. Them."

The photos captured Emerson walking through wildflowers in a floral-print dress, all three kids being held by their dad, and even Roper Tolbert and her husband enjoying a dance together in the picturesque landscape.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert's Kids Dress as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce — And 'Seemingly Ranch'

Roper Tolbert and her husband met on the reality TV show Bachelor in Paradise, where they left the show engaged. They got married in 2016.

The couple recently experienced heartbreak, revealing a miscarriage in an emotional Instagram post, writing, "I’ve been struggling with what to write here as I’ve been navigating a miscarriage."

"It felt like all my dreams were coming true to welcome another baby into our lives, to love and to complete our family," she continued. "While our hearts are completely broken and we have been dealing with the deep and complex grief of the loss, we have been blessed to be touched by his soul for his short amount of time. I am forever changed."

Story continues

Jade Roper Tolbert/Instagram Jade Roper Tolbert

The bereaved mom shared a photo of herself ahead of having her final procedure in that journey, laying in a hospital bed with tears in her eyes.

In the caption of the shot, she wrote, "Well, here we are. I didn’t want or expect it to go this way, but it is. I so badly wanted to bury him under a beautiful tree in our yard, to see any glimpse of his tiny body, which is I why I held out so long trying to trust my body. But, it is time to heal and get to the other side of this loss."

Roper Tolbert continued, "I’ve been trying to protect my peace and respect my baby, so I’ve only been sharing bits and pieces here and there to hopefully maybe help someone else feel less alone going through this. I see you, I feel your pain, and I love you."

"And to Beau, I carried your body for almost 5 months, your soul for a little less, but I carry you with me in my heart every where and for always💗," she concluded.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.