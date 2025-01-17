Jacksonville visits Austin Peay after Battle's 31-point outing

Jacksonville Dolphins (7-10, 1-4 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (9-7, 4-1 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville visits Austin Peay after Edyn Battle scored 31 points in Jacksonville's 85-82 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Governors are 3-2 on their home court. Austin Peay is fourth in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.9 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Dolphins have gone 1-4 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Austin Peay is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Jacksonville allows to opponents. Jacksonville's 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Austin Peay has allowed to its opponents (40.7%).

The Governors and Dolphins meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Briana Rivera is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, while averaging 4.2 points.

Saniyah Craig is averaging 9.1 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Dolphins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 7-3, averaging 63.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press