Jacksonville takes on Furman following McCray's 20-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (1-1) at Furman Paladins (2-0)

Greenville, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -8; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville visits Furman after Robert McCray scored 20 points in Jacksonville's 81-60 loss to the Florida Gators.

Furman went 17-16 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Paladins allowed opponents to score 75.9 points per game and shoot 46.2% from the field last season.

Jacksonville finished 6-10 in ASUN play and 3-14 on the road a season ago. The Dolphins averaged 71.8 points per game last season, 14.7 on free throws and 19.5 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press