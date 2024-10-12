Advertisement
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears: How to watch the NFL London game this Sunday

danica creahan
Streaming Editor
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 06: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears celebrates a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field on October 06, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
QB Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Stadium in the U.K. this Sunday. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It's time for another NFL International Series game! During Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chicago Bears head across the pond to play at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Bears head into this game 3-2 and are the favorites to win. Meanwhile the Jaguars are 1-4. The Bears play the Jags at 9:30 a.m. ET, airing in the U.S. on NFL Network and streaming on NFL+. Ready to tune into the next NFL International Series game? Here’s how to watch the Jaguars vs. Bears game this weekend.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 13

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Game: Jaguars vs. Bears

TV channel: NFL Network

Streaming: NFL+, Fubo, DirecTV

Stream live local and primetime regular season games on mobile

NFL+

A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live local and primetime regular and post-season NFL games exclusively on your phone or tablet, plus live audio for every game of the season across supported devices and access to NFL Network. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. NFL+ also offers a 7-day free trial.

$6.99/month at NFL+

Watch NFL games on ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, Fox, NBC, CBS and some RSN's

Fubo TV

Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, FOX, ABC, CBS and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans. But it offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL regular season, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some games risk-free. And right now, you can also get $20 off your first month of any Fubo tier after the free trial ends!

Try free at Fubo

All times Eastern

Thursday, Oct. 10

  • San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks: 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Oct. 13

  • Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears: 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

  • Washington Commanders vs. Baltimore Ravens: 1 p.m. (CBS)

  • Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers: 1 p.m. (FOX)

  • Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots: 1 p.m. (CBS)

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. (FOX)

  • Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 1 p.m. (FOX)

  • Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans: 1 p.m. (CBS)

  • Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

  • Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

  • Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

  • Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

  • Cincinatti Bengals vs. New York Giants: 8:20 p.m. NBC)

Monday, Oct. 14

  • Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets: 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

