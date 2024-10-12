Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears: How to watch the NFL London game this Sunday
It's time for another NFL International Series game! During Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chicago Bears head across the pond to play at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Bears head into this game 3-2 and are the favorites to win. Meanwhile the Jaguars are 1-4. The Bears play the Jags at 9:30 a.m. ET, airing in the U.S. on NFL Network and streaming on NFL+. Ready to tune into the next NFL International Series game? Here’s how to watch the Jaguars vs. Bears game this weekend.
How to watch the Jaguars vs. Bears game:
Date: Sunday, Oct. 13
Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
Game: Jaguars vs. Bears
TV channel: NFL Network
Streaming: NFL+, Fubo, DirecTV
Where to stream the Jaguars vs. Bears London game:
A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live local and primetime regular and post-season NFL games exclusively on your phone or tablet, plus live audio for every game of the season across supported devices and access to NFL Network. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. NFL+ also offers a 7-day free trial.
Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, FOX, ABC, CBS and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans. But it offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL regular season, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage.
The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some games risk-free. And right now, you can also get $20 off your first month of any Fubo tier after the free trial ends!
2024 NFL season Week 6 full schedule:
All times Eastern
Thursday, Oct. 10
San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks: 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)
Sunday, Oct. 13
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears: 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network)
Washington Commanders vs. Baltimore Ravens: 1 p.m. (CBS)
Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers: 1 p.m. (FOX)
Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots: 1 p.m. (CBS)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. (FOX)
Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 1 p.m. (FOX)
Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans: 1 p.m. (CBS)
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Cincinatti Bengals vs. New York Giants: 8:20 p.m. NBC)
Monday, Oct. 14
Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets: 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
