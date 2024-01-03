Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 game

After a recent rough stretch, the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) have a chance to win the AFC South for the second straight season when they face the Tennessee Titans (5-11) in the regular season finale.

The four-game losing skid for the Jaguars was snapped convincingly last week, shutting out the lowly Carolina Panthers all while Trevor Lawrence missed his first NFL game. With their franchise quarterback possibly coming back, Jacksonville has to feel some optimism about being able to secure a division title.

Tennessee's struggles continued last week with an 11th loss this season, the most for the franchise since 2015. Will Levis seems to have a promising future, but could this be the last time we see Derrick Henry in a Titans uniform?

PROP TALK: These are the best prop bets for NFL games this week

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) outpaces Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Kyle Peko (95), linebacker Arden Key (49) and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (2) during the first quarter an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

Titans vs. Jaguars odds, moneyline, over/under

The Jaguars are favorites to defeat the Titans, according to BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023, including the new ESPN BET app and the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Spread: Jaguars (-5.5)

Moneyline: Jaguars (-225); Titans (+185)

Over/under: 40

Not interested in this game? Our guide to NFL betting odds, picks and spreads has you covered with Thursday Night Football odds, Sunday Night Football odds and/or Monday Night Football odds.

If you’re new to sports betting, don’t worry. We have tips for beginners on how to place a bet online. And USA TODAY readers can claim exclusive promos and bonus codes with these online sportsbooks and sports betting sites.

EYE ON THE FUTURE: These are the most popular NFL future bets in 2023

NFL Week 18 odds, predictions and picks

Cardinals vs. Seahawks | Ravens vs. Steelers | Panthers vs. Buccaneers | Bengals vs. Browns | Lions vs. Vikings | Packers vs. Bears | Colts vs. Texans | Chargers vs. Chiefs | Raiders vs. Broncos | Dolphins vs. Bills | Patriots vs. Jets | Saints vs. Falcons | Giants vs. Eagles | 49ers vs. Rams | Titans vs. Jaguars | Commanders vs. Cowboys

Story continues

Lorenzo Reyes: Jaguars 30, Titans 20

This is a big game for Jacksonville: essentially, they beat the Titans and they win the AFC South. Will Levis may not play and Tennessee’s offense has been woefully unproductive with Ryan Tannehill under center. The Jags should win comfortably.

Tyler Dragon: Jaguars 27, Titans 17

The Jaguars snapped a four-game losing streak in Week 17. A win clinches the Jags the AFC South title. Could be an unceremonious end in Tennessee for Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill in what’s been a lost season for the Titans.

Safid Deen: Jaguars 24, Titans 17

Trevor Lawrence returns from a one-game absence and leads the Jaguars back into the playoffs for the second straight season. It’s been a grind for Jacksonville, losing four straight games down the stretch before beating Carolina last week. The Jaguars won’t have it easy against the Titans but should prevail.

Victoria Hernandez: Titans 24, Jaguars 23

I’m mostly making this pick because I want chaos. The Titans have nothing to lose while the Jaguars will be clawing for a playoff spot and the AFC South crown. Even if Trevor Lawrence returns, he will be banged up and Jacksonville has simply been inconsistent.

Jordan Mendoza: Jaguars 23, Titans 13

What a relief it was for Jacksonville to get back in the win column after having a near disaster of a late season. Tennessee doesn't have much going for them since beating the Dolphins, so this one results in the Jaguars clinching the division.

You can view the full list of USA TODAY's NFL expert predictions here.

MOST VALUABLE BET: These are the best NFL MVP betting odds

NFL salaries: These are the highest paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans: Predictions, picks, odds