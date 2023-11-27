Jacksonville Jaguars hold off Houston Texans to remain in charge of AFC South

The Jacksonville Jaguars held off the Houston Texans to win 24-21 and maintain their grip on the AFC South.

Brandon McManus’ 53-yard field goal for the Jaguars with just over 11 minutes remaining looked to have made sure of victory at the NRG Stadium.

The Texans, though, set up a tense finish after a touchdown for Nico Collins, but a late long-range field goal attempt from Matt Ammendola fell short as divisional leaders Jacksonville improved to 8-3 this season.

Jalen Hurts ran for a touchdown in overtime as the Philadelphia Eagles moved to 10-1 with a 37-34 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Jake Elliott’s 59-yard field goal for the Eagles with 20 seconds on the clock took the game into overtime and after the Bills added a field goal of their own, Hurts struck from 12 yards.

The Eagles quarterback threw for three touchdowns as well as running for two more as the Eagles came from 17-7 down at half-time.

The Kansas City Chiefs bounced back from last week’s defeat to the Eagles as they beat the Las Vegas Raiders 31-17, despite trailing 14-0 in the second quarter.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 298 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Super Bowl champions levelled by half-time and moved away after the break.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is pushed out of bounds by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (David Becker/AP)

Isiah Pacheco also ran for a pair of touchdowns as the Chiefs moved to 8-3.

Their unlikely pursuers in the AFC West are the Denver Broncos, who moved to 6-5 with a 29-12 win over the Cleveland Browns – their fifth straight victory.

Russell Wilson ran for one touchdown and threw for another, but it was the Broncos defence which proved the difference.

They sacked back-up Browns quarterback PJ Walker four times, once in the end zone for a safety, after rookie starter Dorian Thompson-Robinson was forced out of the game with a head injury.

The Atlanta Falcons moved into a tie for first place in the NFC South alongside New Orleans with a 24-15 win over the Saints.

The Falcons ended a three-game losing streak with rookie Bijan Robinson running for 91 yards and a crucial touchdown in the fourth quarter as Desmond Ridder overcame two interceptions.

Victory at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium moves the Falcons on to a 5-6 record in a tie with the Saints, who have now lost back-to-back games.

A one-yard touchdown from Jonathan Taylor (28) proved decisive (Michael Conroy/AP)

Indianapolis Colts running-back Jonathan Taylor scored two touchdowns in a 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Tampa Bay had fought back to cut the deficit to 20-17 in the fourth quarter, but a one-yard rush from Taylor and Chase McLaughlin’s late field goal proved decisive.

The Bucs slumped to a sixth loss in their past seven games but still have a remote divisional chance in a poor NFC South.

Kenny Pickett threw a season-high 278 yards to help the Pittsburgh Steelers edge out the Cincinnati Bengals 16-10 at Paycor Stadium.

Pat Freiermuth also returned a career-best 120 yards receiving as the Steelers claimed their seventh win of the season.

Chris Boswell kicked two field goals during the fourth quarter to fend off any fightback from their AFC North rivals.

Derrick Henry rushed for two touchdowns as the Tennessee Titans defeated the Carolina Panthers 17-10 in Nashville.

Quarterback Will Levis completed 18 of 28 passes, totalling for 185 yards, as the Titans ended a three-match losing streak, which all came on the road.

The Panthers, meanwhile, slipped to a 10th defeat, with the worst record in the NFL.

New York Giants’ Randy Bullock kicked a decisive field goal (Seth Wenig/AP)

A late field goal from Randy Bullock helped the New York Giants edge out the New England Patriots 10-7 in East Rutherford to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Tommy DeVito threw a touchdown pass to Isaiah Hodgins late in the first half, which proved the difference.

The Patriots had a chance to level things up late on but Chad Ryland’s 35-yard field goal dropped just wide with only three seconds left.

Tyler Higbee and Kyren Williams both caught a pair of touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford as the Los Angeles Rams eased to a 37-14 win over NFC West rivals Arizona Cardinals.

Zay Flowers caught one touchdown pass and ran for another as the Baltimore Ravens beat the Los Angeles Chargers 20-10.

The Chargers pulled within three points in the final quarter when Justin Herbert found Gerald Everett from three yards, but Flowers’ 37-yard run late lifted the Ravens to 9-3 on top of the AFC North.