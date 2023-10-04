Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 game

Will the real Josh Allen please stand up?

The last time the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) and Buffalo Bills (3-1) faced each other in 2021, it was a touchdown-less matchup where the Jaguars won 9-6 in Jacksonville. The game was a battle of the Josh Allens as the Jaguars defender had a sack and interception of the Bills quarterback, who threw two total picks.

This year, the Jaguars enjoy another week of Nando's as they take on the Bills to kick off Sunday action at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Trevor Lawrence and company played in the British city last week when they handily beat the the Atlanta Falcons 23-7.

The Bills are in cruise control after cooling off the red hot Miami Dolphins with a 48-20 win.

Bills vs. Jaguars odds, moneyline, over/under

The Bills are favorites to defeat the Jaguars, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

Spread: Bills (-5.5)

Moneyline: Bills (-250); Jaguars (+200)

Over/under: 48

Lorenzo Reyes: Bills 30, Jaguars 23

When Josh Allen doesn’t need to play hero ball and can operate out of the pocket, picking and choosing his spots to run, the Bills might be the best team in the AFC. Jacksonville will have the advantage of being in London for a week before facing Buffalo. The Jags have a nice roster. The issue is that they’ve been inconsistent with slow starts in some games and you cannot afford that against Buffalo.

Tyler Dragon: Bills 27, Jaguars 20

The Jags are tourists in London this week after staying in England after their Week 4 win over the Falcons. Hopefully the Jaguars enjoyed the first part of their London trip because it’s not going to end well. The Bills are playing arguably the best football in the AFC. Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and the Bills should win by at least one score.

Victoria Hernandez: Bills 27, Jaguars 20

To continue last week's metaphor, Trevor Lawrence might be top boy in London after beating the Falcons, but this Bills defense is much stronger than Atlanta's. They will help Josh Allen continue his momentum from last week's four touchdown performance and we'll say that Jamie loses his spot to Dushane this week.

Jordan Mendoza: Bills 33, Jaguars 23

After last week's dominance against the Miami Dolphins, it's hard to go against Buffalo. Games across the Atlantic Ocean can sometimes get crazy, so I think this one becomes a shootout since Jacksonville is coming off an international win. But the Bills are hot right now, and they win their fourth-straight.

