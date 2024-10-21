'Jackson has tremendous potential'

[Getty Images]

Are we seeing a new Nicolas Jackson this season?

Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker says the Chelsea number nine still has work to do but is showing "he has tremendous potential".

"He is starting to score goals and has a lot more confidence and belief in himself, " Reo-Coker told the BBC Radio 5 Live Football Daily podcast. "Some of that might be from Enzo Maresca coming in and putting his faith in him.

"I think he has tremendous potential. He has all the attributes of a striker as he is strong and quick. If he had the mindset of wanting to be a game killer and score 30 plus goals a season then he could.

"But he has to work on his game. The biggest thing he is missing is composure. If he can learn how to have that in vital moments then he will score a lot of goals."

