Jackson and the Grizzlies take on conference foe Phoenix

Memphis Grizzlies (22-11, second in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (15-16, 11th in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Phoenix and Memphis face off on Tuesday.

The Suns are 13-9 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Grizzlies are 9-8 in Western Conference play. Memphis ranks sixth in the Western Conference shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.

The Suns make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (44.2%). The Grizzlies score 9.5 more points per game (123.4) than the Suns give up (113.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is shooting 50.9% and averaging 27.7 points for the Suns.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 3-7, averaging 110.1 points, 41.1 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points per game.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 128.7 points, 50.9 rebounds, 31.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Royce O'Neale: day to day (ankle), Devin Booker: day to day (groin), Bol Bol: day to day (knee), Grayson Allen: day to day (concussion protocol).

Grizzlies: Zach Edey: out (concussion), Marcus Smart: out (finger), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Santi Aldama: out (ankle), Vince Williams Jr.: out (ankle), Ja Morant: out (ac joint), GG Jackson II: out (foot ).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press